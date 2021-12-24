Tips for Finding Affordable Last-Minute Gifts

Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s almost inevitable at the holidays: Just when you think you’ve got all of your shopping under wraps, bam, you remember that one person, or several, you just forgot to shop for. What’s a last-minute shopper to do, especially if you’re trying not to spend a lot of money? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are some strategies for last-minute shopping that are convenient and don’t have to cost a fortune.

Find More: The Best Holiday Shopping Strategies for Your Wallet

Also See: Wrapping Paper, Greeting Cards and More Holiday Items to Buy Only at Dollar Stores

Instacart/Delivery

One way to use Instacart for last-minute shopping is to have a gift sent directly to the recipient, according to Real Simple. This saves you time, money, wrapping and shipping.

Another way to save money with Instacart or other delivery services is to go in on a “group order” with other members of your household. If you’re using a service to buy only one item, check with others in your house to see what they need, and then you can share on the delivery and shipping fees as well.

Honey

If you’re shopping online, be sure to check out the app Honey, which finds the best coupons on the internet for your shopping needs. Of course, be careful with online shopping — make sure companies can promise delivery by the date you need the gifts.

Learn: The Best Holiday Shopping Strategies for Your Wallet

Your Local Drugstore

Though you may be used to thinking of your local drugstore as only a place for medications and toilet paper, you’d be amazed how much else it often sells. According to Cheapism, you can purchase chocolates, beer and wine, stuffed animals, lottery tickets, art supplies, cosmetics, candles, slippers and much more — all of which can make quick and easy (and affordable) last-minute gifts.

Local Small Businesses

If you’re lucky to live in an area with a plethora of small businesses, remember that they often have wonderful last-minute gift ideas. Then, not only are you more likely to find something unique, you’re supporting a small business at a crucial time of the year. In fact, for some small businesses, the money they take in at the holidays sustains them for a significant part of the year.

Story continues

Read: How To Support Women-Owned Small Businesses

The Grocery Store

Just like the drugstore, your local grocery store most likely sells a lot more than just food and home goods. But even if it doesn’t, you can pull together an awesome last-minute gift in the form of food items — e.g., a bottle of wine, chocolates or cookies, jellies and jams, baked goods, coffee, etc. If you’ve got a loyalty or rewards card for your favorite store, you’ll probably earn points or be able to take advantage of sales and discounts as well.

Gift Cards

The great thing about gift cards is their versatility. Not only can you buy them for almost any store or business in existence, you can find them at more and more places — the grocery store, the drugstore, Home Depot, etc. And you can keep within your budget by spending a set amount. They also allow recipients to buy things they’ll love because they picked the items.

Check Out: The Dollar Dance, Gift Cards and More Money Matters: What’s Tacky and What’s Acceptable?

Amazon Prime

Shopping online gets hairier and hairier the closer you get to the holidays. With supply chain shortages this year, most experts have been recommending earlier shopping windows. However, one exception may be Amazon Prime. If you’ve got this membership, there are many items you can still get in just a few days’ time. For new Prime members, you can try it free for 30 days. And if you’ve already paid for a membership, you’re most likely getting free shipping, too.

Find: 23 Secret Ways To Save Money on Amazon

Do It Yourself

Can you bake, sew, paint, knit, stencil or perform other crafty tasks? Then you might not have to spend very much money at all on last-minute gifts, instead make something from what you have at home. Whether upcycling old towels or leg warmers into aprons or mug warmers, baking tasty treats or painting an old frame to look new and shiny, your imagination is the limit for what can be made with love.

A last-minute gift doesn’t have to be a chore, or expensive, if you set your sights locally or use a delivery service that simplifies the process.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tips for Finding Affordable Last-Minute Gifts