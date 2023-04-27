Tips coming in after teenager was shot on a rural Chatham County road

Chatham County investigators are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a shooting that injured a teenager Wednesday morning on a rural road near Fearrington Village.

The suspect was driving a newer model, white Mazda SUV around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Moore Mountain Road and Hamlets Chapel Road, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

He is accused of exiting the car and firing shots into the victims’ car, striking one person, according to the release.

A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims described the suspect as a Black man, about 6 feet tall with a goatee, sheriff’s officials said. He could be in his late 20s or early 30s, and was wearing dark clothing and a black pullover hoodie.

“The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous tips regarding the incident,” which is still under investigation, spokesman Randall Riggsbee said in the release. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.