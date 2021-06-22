TipRanks partners with Questrade to help Canadians make informed investment decisions

Partnership grants investors and traders in Canada free access to stock analysis and performance of analysts on the Questrade platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- TipRanks, the developer of the world's first Financial Accountability Engine™, has partnered with Questrade, Canada's fastest growing online brokerage, in an effort to arm Questrade's customers with the tools needed to evaluate individual stocks and make informed investment decisions. As of June 4th, TipRanks' data-driven tool has been integrated into the Questrade web and IQ Edge platforms, at no additional cost to users. TipRanks' data will cover both US and Canadian companies, drastically extending the research offering available to all Questrade customers.

According to a study by the Ontario Securities Commission, nearly half of Canadian investors had not bought or sold any investments during the course of the pandemic. The volatility and uncertainties led them to become passive investors during this time. Despite dealing with the effects of the pandemic for over a year, nearly 70 percent of Canadians admit difficulties in knowing what to do when it comes to their investments in the current environment. This places Canadian investors and traders in need of data, to help them make better informed investment decisions with confidence in the post-pandemic world.

The TipRanks Financial Accountability Engine™ offers investors and traders all the information they need to know to determine who to trust, and make educated investment decisions. The company uses machine learning and natural language processing algorithms to see the track record and measured performance of any stock analyst, blogger, hedge fund, or corporate insider dating back to January, 2009.

Through their new partnership, Questrade customers will have access to TipRanks' interactive stock research capabilities, including the Smart Score tool, which scores stocks on a scale of one to ten based on eight unique market factors. Additional tools include analysts' consensus; ratings and price targets; and sentiments for stocks in the U.S and Canada that are being researched. In the coming months the brokerage will implement a more comprehensive suite of TipRanks' tools onto its platforms.

Questrade is the first brokerage in Canada to offer the TipRanks award-winning stock score directly to its clients; and it joins other major global financial institutions that have integrated TipRanks products. These include TD Bank, NASDAQ, TD Ameritrade, Saxo Bank, Interactive Brokers, Santander, E*Trade, eToro and others.

"We are delighted to partner with Questrade in their mission to empower investors," says Uri Gruenbaum, CEO, TipRanks. "Our ability to simplify institutional-level research tools is game-changing. We level the playing field by giving retail investors access to visualized and intuitive research tools which help them make better, data-driven decisions."

"We're on a mission to empower and educate Canadians on their journey to financial independence by investing in informative and interactive tools like TipRanks," said Edward Kholodenko, President and CEO, Questrade. "Through this partnership, we are offering powerful research capabilities to investors, and will also be the first brokerage in Canada to offer TipRanks' Smart Score – an award-winning rating system that helps identify high potential stocks – directly to our customers. Helping them invest confidently and succeed is our ultimate goal."

About TipRanks

TipRanks is a leading fintech company founded in 2012 with the goal of bringing transparency to the markets. TipRanks has developed the world's first Financial Accountability Engine™ that tracks and measures events including analyst ratings, social media activity, corporate filings, and news analysis. TipRanks owns and operates www.tipranks.com/ serving more than 2 million investors and provides proprietary datasets to the tier one banks and online brokers.

TipRanks is backed by top tier VC's and industry leaders including former AG and governor of NY Eliot Spitzer, finance professor Roni Michaely, Poalim Capital Markets, PryTek and others. TipRanks was named one of the world's 50 Fintech "Emerging Stars" by KPMG and H2 Ventures.

About Questrade

Questrade is Canada's fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 21 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $25 billion in assets under administration and more than 200,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities and foreign currency investment. Questrade has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the tenth year in a row, achieving Platinum status. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

