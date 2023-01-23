Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes

·6 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping.

Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they’re tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery. What’s next, they wonder -- are we going to be tipping our mail carriers and dentists, too?

As more businesses adopt digital payment methods, customers are automatically being prompted to leave a gratuity — many times as high as 30% — at places they normally wouldn't. And some say it has become more frustrating as the price of items has skyrocketed due to inflation, which eased to 6.5% in December but still remains painfully high.

“Suddenly, these screens are at every establishment we encounter. They're popping up online as well for online orders. And I fear that there is no end,” said etiquette expert Thomas Farley, who considers the whole thing somewhat of “an invasion.”

Unlike tip jars that shoppers can easily ignore if they don’t have spare change, experts say the digital requests can produce social pressure and are more difficult to bypass. And your generosity, or lack thereof, can be laid bare for anyone close enough to glance at the screen — including the workers themselves.

Dylan Schenker is one of them. The 38-year-old earns about $400 a month in tips, which provides a helpful supplement to his $15 hourly wage as a barista at Philadelphia café located inside a restaurant. Most of those tips come from consumers who order coffee drinks or interact with the café for other things, such as carryout orders. The gratuity helps cover his monthly rent and eases some of his burdens while he attends graduate school and juggles his job.

Schenker says it's hard to sympathize with consumers who are able to afford pricey coffee drinks but complain about tipping. And he often feels demoralized when people don’t leave behind anything extra — especially if they’re regulars.

“Tipping is about making sure the people who are performing that service for you are getting paid what they’re owed,” said Schenker, who’s been working in the service industry for roughly 18 years.

Traditionally, consumers have taken pride in being good tippers at places like restaurants, which typically pay their workers lower than the minimum wage in expectation they’ll make up the difference in tips. But academics who study the topic say many consumers are now feeling irritated by automatic tip requests at coffee shops and other counter service eateries where tipping has not typically been expected, workers make at least the minimum wage and service is usually limited.

“People do not like unsolicited advice,” said Ismail Karabas, a marketing professor at Murray State University who studies tipping. “They don’t like to be asked for things, especially at the wrong time.”

Some of the requests can also come from odd places. Clarissa Moore, a 35-year-old who works as a supervisor at a utility company in Pennsylvania, said even her mortgage company has been asking for tips lately. Typically, she’s happy to leave a gratuity at restaurants, and sometimes at coffee shops and other fast-food places when the service is good. But, Moore said she believes consumers shouldn’t be asked to tip nearly everywhere they go — and it shouldn’t be something that’s expected of them.

“It makes you feel bad. You feel like you have to do it because they’re asking you to do it,” she said. “But then you have to think about the position that puts people in. They’re paying for something that they really don’t want to pay for, or they’re tipping when they really don’t want to tip — or can’t afford to tip — because they don’t want to feel bad.”

Digital payment methods have been around for a number of years, though experts say the pandemic has accelerated the trend towards more tipping. Michael Lynn, a consumer behavior professor at Cornell University, said consumers were more generous with tips during the early days of the pandemic in an effort to show support for restaurants and other businesses that were hard hit by COVID-19. Many people genuinely wanted to help out and felt sympathetic to workers who held jobs that put them more at risk of catching the virus, Lynn said.

Tips at full-service restaurants grew by 25.3% in the third quarter of 2022, while gratuities at quick or counter service restaurants went up 16.7% compared to the same time in 2021, according to Square, one of the biggest companies operating digital payment methods. Data provided by the company shows continuous growth for the same period since 2019.

As tip requests have become more common, some businesses are advertising it in their job postings to lure in more workers even though the extra money isn’t always guaranteed.

In December, Starbucks rolled out a new tipping option on credit and debit card transactions at its stores, something a group organizing the company's hourly workers had called for. Since then, a Starbucks spokesperson said nearly half of credit and debit card transactions have included a gratuity, which - along with tips received through cash and the Starbucks app - are distributed based on the number of hours a barista worked on the days the tips were received.

Karabas, the Murray State professor, says some customers, like those who’ve worked in the service industry in the past, want to tip workers at quick service businesses and wouldn’t be irritated by the automatic requests. But for others, research shows they might be less likely to come back to a particular business if they are feeling irritated by the requests, he said.

The final tab might also impact how customers react. Karabas said in the research he did with other academics, they manipulated the payment amounts and found that when the check was high, consumers no longer felt as irritated by the tip requests. That suggests the best time for a coffee shop to ask for that 20% tip, for example, might be on four or five orders of coffee, not a small cup that costs $4.

Some consumers might continue to shrug off the tip requests regardless of the amount.

“If you work for a company, it's that company's job to pay you for doing work for them,” said Mike Janavey, a footwear and clothing designer who lives in New York City. “They're not supposed to be juicing consumers that are already spending money there to pay their employees.”

Schenker, the Philadelphia barista, agrees — to a certain extent.

“The onus should absolutely be on the owners, but that doesn’t change overnight," he said. "And this is the best thing we have right now.”

Haleluya Hadero, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • IBM bear drops sell rating - but falls short of saying 'buy the stock'

    MoffettNathanson Analyst Lisa Ellis discusses the biggest challenges IBM still faces ahead after the firm upgraded its rating on the company. You can see the entire interview here. Key Video Takeaways 00:04: On what's driving IBM's profit 00:42: On where the company is 'treading water'

  • Microsoft job listings decline amid tech layoffs

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

    ISLAMABAD (AP) — Much of Pakistan was left without power Monday as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government’s handling of the country's economic crisis. It all started when electricity was turned off during low usage hours overnight to conserve fuel across the country, officials said, leaving technicians unable to boot up the system all at once after daybreak. The outage was reminiscent of a massive blac

  • Exco Technologies hit by cybersecurity incident at three factories

    TORONTO — Exco Technologies Ltd. says three of its factories have been hit by what it is calling a cybersecurity incident. The company says it has taken steps to secure its systems and mitigate the impact to the company's data and operations and that it is in the process of bringing the systems it temporarily disabled back online. It expects operations to be substantially restored over the next two weeks. The company says shipments to customers have not and are not expected to be materially inte

  • Microsoft to invest billions in OpenAI in quest to beat out Amazon, Google

    Microsoft announced it is making a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI.

  • The Fed should raise rates by more than markets anticipate in February as inflation will likely be sticky through mid-year, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "I'd go for 50" basis points, economist El-Erian told Bloomberg about the Fed's potential decision to hike interest rates.

  • These trendy custom California license plates are illegal

    The California DMV and California Highway Patrol confirmed that wrapping your license plate to match your car is illegal.

  • Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

    TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Rogers-Shaw appeal The Federal Court of Appeal will hear the Competition Bureau's appeal of a decision that cleared the way for Rogers Communication Inc.'s takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. on Tuesday. The Competition Bureau is appealing the Competition Tribunal's dismissal of its efforts to block the $26-billion deal, stating the tribunal made fundamental errors of law. Metro results Retailer Metro Inc. wil

  • Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL playoff matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

  • City agrees to let Calgary Drop-In Centre shelter remain until 2050

    The Calgary Drop-In Centre will be keeping its main downtown shelter in place until at least 2050 following a decision by city council. The organization signed a 25-year lease agreement with the city back in 2000 and the six storey shelter opened the following year. That lease included an option for a 25-year extension of the term. During the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, the provincial government offered a grant to upgrade the ventilation system in the building to help limit the spread o

  • Hells Angels organized crime trial begins in Spain

    MADRID (AP) — The trial of a former leader of the Hells Angels in Europe began on Monday in Madrid. German national Frank Hanebuth is being tried alongside 49 alleged international collaborators for running a chapter of the motorcycle club on the Spanish resort island of Mallorca that was allegedly involved in organized crime. During the first brief hearing, the court read out the charges to each of the 46 defendants present in the room and ensured all understood the text. A German-language inte

  • Recession fears are easing as inflation cools and expectations rise that the Fed will soften its policy, survey shows

    In the latest Business Conditions Survey by NABE, 53% of respondents expected a US recession this year, down from 64% in October.

  • Lavrov blames West for no Ukraine talks, defends navy drills

    PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Russia was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war, but the United States and other Western nations advised Kyiv against holding talks, Moscow's top diplomat said Monday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's remarks on a visit to South Africa were similar to those made last year by President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. and other Western nations have said that Russia isn't serious about hammering out a deal to end the nearly year-long war, w

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Ivorian striker Haller makes playing comeback three months after cancer surgery

    Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller made his debut for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday for the first time since being diagnosed with testicular cancer last year.

  • Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Monday announced a further multibillion dollar investment in OpenAI, deepening ties with the startup behind the chatbot sensation ChatGPT and setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's Google. Recently touting a revolution in artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft is building on a bet it made on OpenAI nearly four years ago, when it dedicated $1 billion for the startup co-founded by Elon Musk and investor Sam Altman. Microsoft in a blog post has now announced "the third phase" of its partnership "through a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment" including additional supercomputer development and cloud-computing support for OpenAI.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as big earnings week begins

    U.S. stocks gained Monday as investors braced for a jam-packed week of corporate earnings and contemplated the Federal Reserve's next rate move ahead of the central bank's meeting later this month.

  • Wayfair stock soars on job cuts, JPMorgan double upgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Wayfair following a JPMorgan upgrade.

  • Here's why it's time to bet against a key sector of the market ahead of the coming recession

    Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down comments from a veteran market technician about why the consumer staples stock bubble is about to burst.

  • Predators host the Jets after Duchene's 2-goal game

    Winnipeg Jets (31-16-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (22-18-6, fifth in the Central Division)Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Winnipeg Jets after Matt Duchene's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Predators' 5-3 win.Nashville is 4-6-3 against the Central Division and 22-18-6 overall. The Predators have committed 201 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.Winnipeg is 31-16-1 overall