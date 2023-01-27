‘Tip of the iceberg’: why abuse in Canadian sport is worse than it seems

Matthew Hall
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Visionhaus/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Canada’s government is under pressure to launch an independent judicial inquiry into abuse in sport during a series of parliamentary committees in the country’s House of Commons following harrowing testimonies by abuse survivors in December.

Appeals for a widespread inquiry into abuse from athletes, politicians, and academics have so far been resisted by Justin Trudeau’s government and his Minister for Sport, Pascale St-Onge, sparking one senior member of the government to split from her party to demand “real leaders step up”.

“Abuse is a dirty hidden secret in sports and what people are seeing is the tip of the iceberg,” Kirsty Duncan, the Deputy Leader of Government in the House of Commons, told the Guardian.

“The problem of sexual assault, abuse, and harassment in sport is multifaceted and deep rooted. It is about the assault, abuse, and harassment of athletes by coaches and trainers and their support staff. The only way we can get to the complexity of this issue is through this inquiry.”

Canada was rocked last year by scandals across many sports that not only exposed abusive coaches but also institutional mismanagement of abuse by national sporting organizations. Among a long list of revelations across many sports:

  • Hockey Canada used player registration fees for a secret fund to settle sexual assault cases

  • Gymnastics Canada had its government funding frozen after widespread allegations of abuse.

  • An investigation into how Canada Soccer managed sexual harassment allegations against a national team coach later convicted of sexual assault revealed legal advice recommended not disclosing the true reasons for his exit.

  • Water Polo Canada faces a lawsuit from former players alleging physical, psychological, and emotional abuse, sexual harassment and mental suffering.

  • Swimming, skiing, bobsleigh, rowing and boxing are among other sports where allegations of abuse have recently surfaced.

“There has to be a strong signal that safe sport matters,” Duncan said. “It has to be the number one priority ahead of winning medals and tournaments. We will not get where we need to be without a national public enquiry across sport to probe the darkest reaches of the sport system.”

Two parliamentary committees held hearings on Canadian sport late last year. The Heritage Committee investigated governance issues related to sports federations and the Status of Women Committee heard from victims of abuse across multiple sports.

Following the committee hearings Rob Koehler, director general of Global Athlete, an international athlete advocacy organization, told the Guardian an inquiry was needed in Canada to allow athletes a platform to speak about a sports system that did not prioritize their welfare.

“Athletes have been silenced by systems and have been afraid to speak out,” Koehler said. “Sport very easily and quickly names and shames athletes. Athletes have no power, they have no financial backing, and they fight for themselves. Sport authorities, coaches, and administrators are backed by structures, organizations, and legal teams and it is harder to make them accountable. There is a pure power imbalance in play.”

Canada’s Minister for Sport, Pascale St-Onge, has yet to commit to an inquiry instead citing the creation of the Office of the Sports Integrity Commissioner [OSIC] in 2022 as the required progress in managing allegations of abuse. St-Onge did not respond to requests from The Guardian for an interview.

Critics have described St-Onge’s muted response to calls for an inquiry as “woefully inadequate”. A coalition of almost 100 academics recently wrote to Prime Minister Trudeau claiming “without complete independence from Canada’s sport authorities, the OSIC will always lack the powers necessary to resolve this crisis. The OSIC is an inadequate response to the toxic culture of abuse.”

Yet St-Onge is not without support in her reluctance to commit to an inquiry. Gretchen Kerr, a professor at the University of Toronto who focuses on athlete maltreatment, told the Guardian she does not believe an inquiry is required because research into abuse in Canadian sport already exists. Kerr is widely regarded as an expert on abuse in sport in Canada and also serves as a volunteer harassment officer for Gymnastics Canada in a role that involves managing and investigating complaints of athlete maltreatment.

“A lot of people don’t realize what we already know,” Kerr says. “We know the prevalence. We know the types of harms. We know what it is caused by and we have some good solutions. All of that has not made it into the sports landscape broadly. I would say we know enough to put our resources into solutions rather than understanding the problem further. It is time to act and time to move.

“The roots of a judicial inquiry are that athletes want a voice to talk about their experiences. That is really important and I think there are better ways to get at that than through a judicial inquiry. I’m thinking more of restorative justice processes where there are forums where athletes can talk about their experiences and get the support they need to deal with it.”

Athlete frustration in reporting abuse and how reports are often managed has been highlighted in a video by former gymnast Ryan Sheehan. In a video posted on YouTube, Sheehan described multiple incidents of abuse by an unnamed athletic trainer who held multiple roles in high level Canadian sport. Sheehan also described the complicated path athletes must take in reporting abuse and the lack of accountability for both individuals and organizations enabling abuse.

“The part I find so hard to accept is that there are so many people that are paid to protect us and say they are there to protect us and all these processes and policies that all these national sports organizations pay for to protect athletes and fundamentally it does nothing,” Sheehan said in the video.

Kerr, who was involved in the case when it was reported to Gymnastics Canada and is name-checked by Sheehan in the video, said she “had a different interpretation of the process [to Sheehan]. I can’t answer whether [Sheehan’s] experience is typical. My work with the athletes has to stay confidential so it is difficult to talk about [this case].”

Kerr added: “The problems around the complaint mechanisms have been recognised broadly across sport. That’s a reason why OSIC has been established. It is very important and a huge step forward.”

Kerr agrees good governance by sporting organizations is a major hurdle in tackling abuse. In a brief written with academic colleagues submitted to a Heritage Committee hearing in December she noted the same committee had called for the board minutes of national sports organizations in bobsleigh and skeleton, gymnastics, rugby, skating, soccer, and swimming, alleging coverups. “If there is to be a national inquiry it would be more productive to investigate the woeful lack of transparency and accountability in Canadian sports governance,” Kerr wrote.

The Guardian previously reported on last year’s McLaren Report into Canada Soccer and how the organization handled allegations against former Canada’s U-20 women’s national team coach and now-convicted sex offender Bob Birarda. The McLaren Report said Canada Soccer leaders, including Victor Montagliani and Peter Montopoli, “mischaracterized” the reasons behind Birarda’s sudden exit from a national team program. Montagliani is president of Concacaf and a vice-president of Fifa and has said legal advice was behind the misleading narrative. Montopoli is currently chief operating officer of the Canadian section of the 2026 World Cup. Fifa has backed the executives since the report was made public. “The report … confirmed that Canada Soccer acted in good faith and that there was no evidence of a cover up,” Fifa said in a November 2022 statement to the Guardian.

Global Athlete’s Rob Koeher continues to be surprised by the lack of accountability across sport: “It is unthinkable in any other industry that if someone was involved in cover ups they would be still in their position to be responsible for one of the biggest events Canada is going to be hosting. That is mind boggling and shows you the lack of ability for sport to self regulate. Government provides money and funding for these organizations but without the ability to have oversight. It is ridiculous.”

Kirsty Duncan believes the evidence of the past 12 months – and longer – point to no other alternative but for Canada to hold an inquiry that can have global repercussions.

“The current approaches that focus on symbolic compliance and avoiding legal liability and protecting reputations and legacies have not changed the number of abuse cases,” Duncan said. “Real leaders step up. A whole lot of athletes were harmed and let down shamefully by the despicable actions of people in power. It is a decades old dirty secret and we have to fix it for the next generation in and around sport.”

Latest Stories

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Carnegie Initiative shines light on programs attempting to make hockey more inclusive

    Here are some of the key learnings and takeaways from the Carnegie Initiative's second annual summit.

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Flames edge Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT in Johnny Gaudreau's return to Saddledome

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube's overtime winner for the Calgary Flames capped Johnny Gaudreau's eventful return to the Saddledome on Monday. Dube ended Calgary's see-saw battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 2:25 of extra time for a 4-3 victory. Gaudreau had two assists, missed a penalty shot and was constantly razzed by Flames fans in his first game in Calgary since departing for Columbus as an unrestricted free agent last July. "The fans are very passionate. They are care a lot about our team and t

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • 49ers-Eagles NFC championship matchup has old-school feel

    Nasty defenses. Strong rushing offenses. Physical in the trenches. This 49ers-Eagles matchup in the NFC championship game Sunday has all the elements of old-school football. But don’t overlook all the playmakers at the skill positions on both teams. Philadelphia has running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert to go with quarterback Jalen Hurts, a finalist for both the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. San Francisco has running b

  • From Antigonish to Kazakhstan — the nomadic hockey life of Alex Grant

    8,359 kilometres. That's the distance from Alex Grant's hometown of Antigonish, N.S., to Astana, Kazakhstan. That's where Grant is playing hockey this winter, his 15th year as a pro player. He plays for Barys Astana in the Kontinental Hockey League. This is his fifth season playing in the league which has 19 teams in Russia and one each in Kazakhstan, China and Belarus. "When you hear Kazakhstan you might not think of it as a hockey area but the team here has a great following," said Grant, who

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. And it'll be in Kansas City again — instead of in Atlanta, the neutral site where the game would've been p

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob