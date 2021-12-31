A tip for getting a COVID-19 test: Skip Tropical Park for less busy sites in Miami-Dade

Humberto Rumayor works security at Miami-Dade County’s busiest COVID-19 testing site, a drive-thru where waits topped three hours during the pre-Christmas rush for lab results on a virus setting new records on infection rates.

He saw people wait so long their cars ran out of gas, and had to wake up multiple drivers sitting in parked vehicles, asleep in the slow-moving lines in a site administering roughly 8,000 tests a day.

“It’s okay now,” Rumayor said Wednesday afternoon as twin line of cars made steady progress through a system now requiring about two hours before getting a COVID-19 test performed by a technician. “Last week was incredible.”

Nomi Health, the company that runs Miami-Dade’s free testing sites, continues to report record numbers this week as the highly contagious omicron version of COVID spreads across the country at a time when many would be wanting tests anyway for holiday travel.

But administrators say they’re seeing some relief from epic waits seen during the pre-Christmas rush after the county opened more sites, expanded some to 24-hour operations and people sought out satellite facilities where lines are often short.

“We’re seeing a lot less overflow” of cars onto Bird Road, Ron Goncalves, general manager for Nomi’s Florida operation, said during an interview from Tropical Park on Thursday.

He said this week’s re-opening of a test site five miles away at the Youth Fair facility seems to have helped draw some of the demand away from Tropical Park. Miami-Dade has about 30 testing sites across the county, and a Miami-Dade website lets users search locations by ZIP code.

“We want people to be familiar with all of the sites in the area,” he said. “Don’t just focus on going to Tropical and waiting.”

COVID testing and New Year’s Day

Miami-Dade’s testing system faces a new challenge this weekend, with most sites closed on New Year’s Day. That will leave people seeking a county test with one day of full capacity before Monday, when schools and many offices return from a holiday break.

Story continues

“You’re going to have a rush on testing on the 2nd,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who is urging Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to encourage county staff to work at home next week to allow more time for testing after New Year’s. “People are not going to get those results in time to make an educated decision.”

Greg Rubin, the assistant county fire chief overseeing Miami-Dade’s testing stations, said about 80% of the test results come back within 24 hours, with some taking as long as 48 hours.

Nomi processes results at a temporary lab set up at PortMiami, with couriers picking up specimens for testing about 200 times each day.

Rubin said the omicron surge has broken past records for COVID-19 tests at county sites.

“The demand has just been overwhelming,” Rubin said.

You need a COVID test at 3 a.m.? Here are the sites open around the clock in Miami

Miami-Dade kept most of its testing sites open after the summer delta wave subsided, and has added some locations as the omicron surge broke new records on tests. While the county conducted about 25,000 COVID tests a day in late August, now sites are performing more than 60,000 daily.

Challenge with posting wait times for COVID tests

Rubin said the Levine Cava administration is interested in posting wait times for testing sites to make it easier for people to avoid clogged lines at places already overwhelmed. But Nomi said it doesn’t have yet a way to track full wait times for when cars back up past registration spots. “Tracking wait times is challenging,” Rubin said.

Goncalves, the Nomi executive, said the company doesn’t want to risk posting inaccurate or incomplete wait-time information and cause more frustration. “The last thing we want is for people to feel they were misinformed,” he said.

Need to get tested for COVID on New Year’s? You have a few options in South Florida

Sonia Diaz, 45, has spent about a week watching the snaking line of cars at Tropical Park near her home and said she dreaded going there for a test she wanted done before a New Year’s Eve party. Instead, Diaz drove to downtown Miami Thursday for a walk-up testing site at the Salvation Army, where it took her only 30 minutes to get tested.

“It turned out to be a great choice,” she said. “They were playing music the whole time, which was a lot of fun.”

There was no music Wednesday night after sunset at the South Dade Government Center, a 24-hour county site that is the second-busiest location behind Tropical, conducting about 5,400 tests per day. Mark McKinney, 65, was in his truck shortly after 6 p.m., feeling sick and advancing steadily after about 30 minutes in line.

“I’ve been experiencing coughing, fever and chills,” he said. “I really am appreciative this is here.”

Earlier that afternoon, Jaisy Orta, 36, was about an hour into her wait at Tropical Park, with probably an hour to go before getting a test. She had already tested positive with a home test after feeling COVID symptoms around Christmas, and came to Tropical Park in hopes of getting better news.

“I want it done by a professional, and not just me sticking something up my nose,” she said shortly after 4 p.m. In quarantine, Orta said she’d been waiting for a report from her mother on when the wait seemed reasonable for a trip to Tropical.

“She said the lines seemed to be better,” Orta said. “So I came here.”