Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TNLOGIS) shareholders have earned a 17% CAGR over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TNLOGIS), which is up 59%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 4.6% (not including dividends).

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad had a tough year, with a total loss of 0.6%, against a market gain of about 0.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 7% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

We will like Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

