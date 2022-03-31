tinyBuild, Inc's (LON:TBLD) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

When close to half the companies in the United Kingdom have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 51.9x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for tinyBuild as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

View our latest analysis for tinyBuild

pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on tinyBuild will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Growth For tinyBuild?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like tinyBuild's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 56% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 131% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 32% per year during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 12% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why tinyBuild is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From tinyBuild's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Story continues

We've established that tinyBuild maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for tinyBuild you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.