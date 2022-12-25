Tiny trains zip through Montreal-inspired city that was handcrafted with 'artistic flair'

As a boy in Montreal, Alex Montagano loved model trains, but he lost touch with the hobby as he focused on building a family and career.

Then about a year before the pandemic struck, he rediscovered his old passion and realized that no matter how hectic life can get — how out of control it may seem — he is in complete control of his environment when constructing a cityscape for miniature trains to race through.

In his basement, working away at models for hours on end, he can give residents of his west end neighbourhood of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) that outdoor basketball court they've been asking for, or sufficient trash receptacles.

He can bring an aging, dilapidated theatre — once known as the Empress — back to life and portray the reality of Montreal life from orange traffic cones and street-clogging protests to the iconic Saint Joseph's Oratory.

Montagano is active in municipal politics and has run for office in the Côte-des-Neiges–NDG borough.

He has discovered that model building is a way for him to explore history, delve into his passion for trains and recreate his political vision for the borough, he said.

"It's also a great way for me to express myself artistically by building like-models of iconic Montreal buildings," said Montagano, who has opened his home up to community events like the NDG Art Hop so everybody can see his creation.

Montagano works almost entirely in N scale, which is a format that ranges from 1:148 to 1:160. That means the trains, tracks, buildings, cars, trucks and everything in between are so small that he sometimes needs a magnifying glass to construct and paint them.

"You have to shrink everything down, and sometimes it's not exactly to scale," he explained.

"If I treat it like a science, the proportions don't look right. So you have to exercise a lot of discretion and artistic flair."

Hours of work

To create his models, he uses a mix of methods that can range from carving plastic and shaping metal wires to printing out intricate building facades, people, signs and statues with his 3D printer.

Creating the Empress Theatre, his most recent addition, took about 60 hours, between studying the building on Sherbrooke Street in person to designing the model on his computer. Then he printed, assembled, painted and wired it for lighting.

Isaac Olson/CBC

In fact, he wired the entire model train's structure with tiny LED lights. There's a massive spider web of thin wires hidden under the structure, creating an unsolvable maze of mild electrical current so street lamps, traffic lights, cars and windows are all illuminated.

"It is an involved process," said Montagano, a contractor who restores old homes.

His model train hobby can get expensive, but no matter the cost, he said, "I think it is good for me. For my mental well-being. It's a bit of escapism."

Interest revived by Thomas the Tank Engine

Ivan Dow, who organizes the annual Montreal Model Train Exposition, said the popularity of Thomas the Tank Engine has reinvigorated the hobby with younger generations.

The interest is multifaceted and people get into it for a range of reasons, be it a fascination with architecture or a love of electronics, he explained.

He said there has been a decline in hobby shops over the years, but trains and models can be ordered online.

Still, budding hobbyists might get turned off by the price as it can be costly, so Dow recommends people buy used. Used model trains can go for 20 to 50 per cent of the original price, he said.

"A lot of the older generation just wants to get rid of their trains when they reach 80 or 90," Dow said. "You can get really good deals with that age group."

