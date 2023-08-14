Tiny Township poised to takes reins from county on planning

Planning should move more smoothly in Tiny Township, if the county gives the OK.

A report on subdivision delegation authority from MHBC Planning was provided to Tiny committee of the whole recently, with acting planning and development director Kathy Suggitt explaining the township’s opportunity to request that authority from the county.

“It’s an opportunity under the Planning Act,” said Suggitt, “and we see that this is coming to the township, regardless, in the not-too-distant future.

“There are changes looming in the legislation that the province has introduced; they have yet to be enacted,” Suggitt continued. “What it’s basically going to do is remove the planning responsibilities from the upper tier so the County of Simcoe will no longer have this responsibility.”

She added that while the timeframe for that shift in delegation remained unknown; a proactive approach by Tiny in cooperation with county staff would ensure a smooth transition process.

Coun. Dave Brunelle noticed within the report that of the county’s many municipalities, only Tiny and the Township of Severn were recognized as the two remaining lower-tier municipalities who had not requested or been delegated the authority.

CAO Robert Lamb felt that might have been due to their small planning departments from a staffing perspective, compared to the other Simcoe County municipalities.

“I was surprised when I got here that we still hadn't had that authority, and that we had remained one of the two,” said Lamb.

“They may have chosen, just because there was only two in the department, to have left that item final approval of authority with the county,” he added.

“I think this is something we should be doing; Severn will be doing the same thing at some point over the course of the next while because the county – once the new regulations come into place – will not be in the planning business anymore anyways,” Lamb concluded.

The matter to request the county to start the transfer process was approved by the committee of the whole in the meeting, in regards to delegated approval authority for plans of subdivision, plans of condominium, and associated applications within Tiny.

The subdivision delegated authority report can be viewed within the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.

Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca