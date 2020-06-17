This tiny Scottish village is fighting lockdown loneliness with bucket loads of kindness

Photo credit: AlasdairJames - Getty Images

Residents in the remote Scottish village of Minard, on the western shore of Loch Fyne, have been overcoming lockdown loneliness with bucket loads of kindness.

A handful of locals have been coming together via Facebook with a renewed sense of community spirit to organise food parcels, arrange supermarket pick-ups, and bring a smile to those who are living alone during the ongoing pandemic.

There might only be a few hundred people living in the village, but they haven't let it stop them from carrying out good deeds. Even in the most difficult times, they are choosing to let kindness be their driving force for change.

"It's been organic – people coming together doing what they've always done but making a little bit of extra effort," Becs Barker, a village resident who organises many of the efforts, told Shropshire Star. "There is no formal structure, there's no committee – it is just a group of neighbours looking out for each other in a small village."

Residents have also been organising 'swap shops' for people to leave items for those in need. Whether it's practical food supplies or household essentials, locals can drop items into a box which will then get distributed around the more vulnerable residents.

"There was a man in the village who contacted us to say, 'How do I make a donation to the food bank'. We don't have a food bank in the village so we set up a box outside the old shop, where people have put donations of food. And the idea is that anyone can help themselves without any questions – reducing any stigma.

"There is just generally a sense of people looking out for each other, re-evaluating what's important. Making a point of saying hello to each other."

"Just start by saying hello to somebody. And don't be afraid that if somebody says to you, 'Do you need some help?' Or, 'Would you like me to get your shopping?' Just say yes," adds Becs.

"People want to help each other. It's much easier to offer to help than to seek help. So you know, those that can should if they feel up to it."



Wonderfully, the village's efforts have been welcomed by the charity, Mental Health Foundation Scotland. A spokeswoman said: "The Foundation welcomes the fantastic efforts of the villagers of Minard in coming together to show that kindness matters.

"We're calling for others across Scotland to come together and see the coronavirus pandemic as the catalyst for developing a kinder society that protects and supports the most vulnerable."

Looking for a way to beat loneliness in your local area? Why not get the community together with simple acts of kindness. You never know whose day you will change.

