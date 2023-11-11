Tiny Pretty Things’ Barton Cowperthwaite Reveals Stage 2 Brain Cancer Diagnosis
Tiny Pretty Things alum Barton Cowperthwaite revealed on Friday that he was diagnosed with brain cancer, saying doctors found “at least a stage 2” glioma — a growth of cells that starts in the brain or spinal cord.
“It is a fairly decent sized brain tumor,” Cowperthwaite, 31, wrote on Instagram. “The tumor’s cells originate in the brain, so it’s not spread from a cancer anywhere else in the body.”
More from TVLine
TVLine Items: Blue Beetle Sets Max Date, Selling Sunset Reunion Trailer and More
Geralt Returns in Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - Watch Trailer
'Mama' Michelle Yeoh Knows Best in Trailer for The Brothers Sun Action Drama - Get Netflix Release Date
The actor and ballet dancer went on to detail his upcoming treatment, saying the only way forward is brain surgery — which he expects to have done within the next couple of weeks.
“Docs so far have been confident that they’ll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self,” he wrote. He added that even after a successful surgery, however, “scans and check ups will be a part of my life for its lengthy remainder.”
Cowperthwaite concluded his post by saying he’ll share his healing journey online along the way and that he’s “planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory!”
In addition to his role as Oren Lennox in Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things, a drama series based on Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton’s book about an elite ballet academy, Cowperthwaite also appeared in Girls5eva and the TV movie Center Stage: On Pointe.
Best of TVLine
'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Upload, All Rise, Our Flag Means Death, The Gilded Age, Hacks and 25+ Others
Summer TV Calendar: Your Guide to 85+ Season and Series Premieres
Yellowjackets Mysteries: An Up-to-Date List of the Showtime Series' Biggest Questions (and Answers?)
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter