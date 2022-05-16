Tiny Northwest Territories community reports flash flood

A flash flood has been reported in the Northwest Territories community of Sambaa K’e, home to around 90 people.

Residents of the community, in an area of the N.W.T.'s Dehcho region that can only be accessed by aircraft at this time of year, described a swift but significant flood taking place early on Sunday afternoon.

Sambaa K'e borders a lake that shares the same name and sits next to the point at which the Island River empties into that lake.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

"Localized flooding was reported by the community late in the day due to rising water in the lake," the territorial government said in an update at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

"The Dehcho emergency management organization is in contact with the community.

"Territorial officials are working with the community to investigate current situation."

Ollie Williams, Cabin Radio