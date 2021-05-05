Tiny inviting authorities dealing with Great Lakes water levels for a discussion

While they say they realize building shoreline resilience is important, Tiny councillors first want to chat with authorities involved with Great Lakes' water levels.

Coun. Tony Mintoff said he appreciated the value of developing resilience, but he also believed a multi-pronged approach needs to be taken.

“While we're looking at opportunities to create resiliency for those property owners, I think it's also responsible that we put our foot on the accelerator in terms of the governing bodies,” he said at a recent committee of the whole meeting.

He put his weight behind council reiterating support for Tay Township's resolution around high waters and the three asks put forward by an affected Tiny shoreline resident.

“(That) include the forming of a Great Lakes advisory body,” said Mintoff. “Quite frankly, if the IJC (International Joint Commission) keep saying they don't have any jurisdiction, or the authority, or the ability, then perhaps it's time to look at another governing (body) that maybe the two governments can provide the authority to do those things.”

Keeping that in mind, Mayor George Cornell will be taking the high-water levels discussion to the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative.

“I have had discussions with the staff at our Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative,” he said. “They are looking into convening a panel that would ideally include the IJC (International Joint Commission) to talk about water levels.”

Cornell said the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative members are aware of water levels and the challenges that come with the issue, but the board hasn't focused on the mechanics of managing the problems.

“A number of the members are hearing from residents experiencing the impacts, so I suggest it's important we do our best to better understand the issue and the regulatory bodies in place,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Steffen Walma wanted to cool down the temperature, suggesting that instead of “demanding” answers from the IJC, council should invite a representative and neighbouring municipal officials to the table for a discussion.

Story continues

“It would be great to hear them in person,” he said. “It would be nice to put some closure into the decision by straight up asking if they have the ability to make a difference.”

Cornell said there’s no harm in asking for a meeting.

“The other thing is a reference was made to two studies being done by Environment and Climate Change Canada; both of those would be helpful in discussion,” he added.

Eventually, council approved the recommendation to ask an IJC representative to attend a future council meeting, to which other North Simcoe municipalities will also be invited.

Tiny council also reiterated support for Tay Township's resolution around high water levels and write to the IJC, requesting more equity in distribution of upstream and downstream water during high and low emergencies.

The ask will also urge the IJC to give serious thought to rewriting Plan 2012 or modifying it to recognize climate change extremes.

Lastly, Tiny council also lent formal support to the Georgian Bay Foundation and Georgian Bay Association presentation and the founding of a Great Lakes Water Level Advisory body.

Council ratified the motion later the same day.

Mehreen Shahid, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com