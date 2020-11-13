This Tiny DIY Dollhouse Kit from Amazon Is Bound to Become Your New Favorite Hobby

Amazon

Puzzles were undoubtedly one of quarantine’s most popular pastimes. In fact, sales of jigsaw puzzles spiked so rapidly in the early spring that companies couldn’t keep up with the demand. If you’ve done one too many traditional puzzles and are looking for a new challenge, then let us introduce you to Robotime’s DIY Miniature Greenhouse, or Cathy’s Flower House. It’s basically a very intricate puzzle for adults that can be built and showcased forever.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Robotime is well known for its vast range of unique three-dimensional wooden puzzles. The company sells everything from beginner-level pop-up dinosaur models to more advanced modern dollhouses, like Cathy's Flower House, which has racked up nearly 1,000 positive reviews from Amazon shoppers.

It comes with everything you need to assemble a tiny (yet very life-like) greenhouse from scratch, including tweezers, a bottle of glue, LED lights, pigment, and all the pieces to hand-craft the exterior building, furniture, plants, flowers, and other accessories. You’ll cut green paper into the shape of plants, twine rope around cardboard to make baskets, paint wood to make colorful tables and shelves, and so much more.

Of course, the kit also includes step-by-step instructions with detailed drawings for how to build everything. It's estimated to take approximately 20 hours if you completed it in one sitting, but many reviewers are taking it little by little, spending weeks (and months) on the kit to make it last.

“It has been great putting this together,” one wrote. “I do a little bit at a time! This has been my new project to occupy my time during COVID-19.”

Another chimed in, “Was able to make this kit during the COVID-19 stay at home order. With not much to do, I found myself working hours and hours away on Cathy’s Greenhouse. I loved the variety of items you had to make and also the instructions were very clear and precise. I laid out all the pieces before starting — kind of like a puzzle. I ended up ordering Jason’s kitchen for next week’s entertainment.”

Some have also turned it into a family DIY project. “You actually have to make every little tiny piece from scratch,” said a reviewer. “The amount of detail is amazing. You make tiny brooms with twine and sticks. Build tiny cabinets. Honestly, it intimidates me a bit, but it’s been a great magnet for my family.” (Note: The kit is not recommended for children under the age of 3.)

The Robotime DIY miniature greenhouse kit is available on Amazon for $40. It’s the perfect affordable project for yourself — or a great under-$50 gift for a crafty friend.

