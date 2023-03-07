‘Tiny D’? Donald Trump searches for perfect Ron DeSantis nickname

Donald Trump and his team are hard at work to create a new nickname for Ron DeSantis - The Washington Post

Donald Trump and his team are hard at work to create a new nickname for his Republican rival, Ron DeSantis with possibilities reportedly including “Ron DisHonest” and “Tiny D”.

Mr Trump is also said to be considering “Ron DeEstablishment,” which would form part of an attempt to paint his rival as a RINO [Republican In Name Only], Bloomberg News reported.

The former president’s favourite moniker is said to be “Ron DeSanctimonious,” which he first used publicly at a rally in Pennsylvania in November.

However, some members of Mr Trump’s team are said to prefer other nicknames.

Mr DeSantis’s exact height remains unclear but he is shorter than Mr Trump, who is 6ft 3ins, and “Tiny D” is reportedly one option.

In 2016 Mr Trump successfully undermined Marco Rubio, at one point a favourite for the Republican nomination, by repeatedly referring to him as “Little Marco”. Mr Rubio is 5ft 9ins tall.

Mr Trump has also used the nickname “Ron DeSanctus” for his rival on his Truth Social network.

Advisers to Donald Trump have reportedly been delving into Ron DeSantis’s political record - Getty Images

Advisers to Mr Trump have reportedly been delving into Mr DeSantis’s political record, and his time as a teacher at a private boarding school in Georgia, looking for anything controversial.

One point of attack for Mr Trump against Mr DeSantis is expected to be comments the Florida governor previously made about privatising social security and raising the retirement age.

Mr DeSantis has since distanced himself, saying that the Republican Party will “not mess with social security”.

Mr Trump referred to the issue in his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC] near Washington this weekend, although he did not specifically name Mr DeSantis.

Other nicknames Mr Trump coined successfully in 2016 included “Low Energy Jeb” Bush, “Crooked Hillary” Clinton, and “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz.

In 2020 he settled on “Sleepy Joe” for Joe Biden.

Mr Trump and Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the UN, are currently the only major declared candidates for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Mr DeSantis is widely expected to delay declaring until early summer, at the end of the legislative session in Florida.

He has so far avoided attacking Mr Trump, and not responded to being called “Ron DeSanctimonious”.

‘Meatball Ron’

The New York Post, in a front page headline, nicknamed Mr DeSantis “DeFuture”.

Mr Trump has denied a report that he had been considering designating his rival “Meatball Ron”.

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social last month: “I will never call Ron DeSanctimonious ‘Meatball’ Ron, as the Fake News is insisting I will.

“It would be totally inappropriate to use the word ‘meatball’ as a moniker for Ron!”

Mr DeSantis is expected to make a visit later this week to Iowa, which will be the first state to vote in the 2024 Republican nomination contest.

He will hold two events at which he will be interviewed by Kim Reynolds, the Republican governor of Iowa.

Mrr Trump is expected to visit Iowa three days later for his first event in the state since declaring his 2024 campaign.