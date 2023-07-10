Tiny new creature — with green bones and chocolate spots — discovered in Peru. See it

Tiny creatures in Peru were discovered as a new species of spiny-backed tree frog, a study says.

The frogs are a new species of Osteocephalus and were found in Yanachaga Chemillén National Park, according to the study, which was published July 6 in Evolutionary Systematics. Scientists named the species Osteocephalus vasquezi after Pedro Vásquez Ruesta, a forest engineer and professor in Peru.

Experts said they collected samples of the frogs from branches and leaves up to 7 feet above the ground in the forest of the Río Huancabamba canyon in the park.

Here’s what scientists found while studying the creatures.

Patterned skin and colorful bones

The small frogs vary in size depending on their sex, with females typically growing to be larger than males, the study said. Male frogs grow to be an average of about 1.9 inches long, while females can be up to an average of about 2.7 inches.

The top of a male frog.

The bottom of a male frog.

The species is differentiated from other spiny-backed tree frogs by its size as well as its uniquely patterned skin, scientists said. Its skin varies from brown to dark-brown to orange-brown and is often covered with irregular dark brown marks. The frogs have lighter-colored throats, chests and bellies that are decorated with chocolate-colored blotches and flecks.





Adults have brown eyes with golden flecks, according to the study.

The top of a female frog.

The stomach of a female frog.

Juveniles vary greatly from adult frogs, with red eyes and dark skin that is nearly black, scientists said.

The creatures also have green bones when they are alive, researchers said. Experts also noted the frogs’ nostrils and eyes, which noticeably protrude from their heads.

Yanachaga Chemillén National Park is in central Peru, about 190 miles northeast of Lima.

