The Tiny Coles Sticker That Cements The Cancellation Of Chef Pete Evans
Small yellow stickers on shelving in the sauce aisle of Coles are visual proof that celebrity chef and conspiracy peddler Pete Evans became one of Australia’s most untouchable brands in just 48 hours.
With already many strings to his bow when it comes to reasons for brands not to partner with him, one click on Instagram has seen Evans’s fortunes fold and lucrative brand deals quashed.
On Monday, Evans shared a cartoon of a caterpillar wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat from Donald Trump’s US presidential campaign, speaking to a butterfly with wings emblazoned with the Black Sun wheel, a prominent white nationalist symbol that experts say cannot be misinterpreted.
Pete Evans has changed...
...from serving up food...
...to serving up conspiracy theories...
...to serving up cartoons containing nazi symbolism.
If you, your friends, or family follow him on social media, it’s time to unfollow. That includes you @MacmillanAus and @Colespic.twitter.com/M2FpWKbKoF
— Dr Brad McKay (@DrBradMcKay) November 16, 2020
Now, Channel 10 has reportedly dropped Evans from the cast of ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ while Big W, Dymocks, Woolworths, House, and Coles have distanced themselves from Evans-related products.
One Twitter user posted an empty shelf from Coles where Pete Evans Simmer Sauce is usually stocked.
Bright yellow stickers read: “Talk to your department manager for further instructions BEFORE refilling.”
Northcote (Good) @Coles. Not checked if Northcote (Shit) Coles has lifted old mates stock yet. #northcote says no to #Nazi Pete Evans.
Coles 4 life now pic.twitter.com/lr7mUt6fDV
— Kyri Papapetrou (@cfer50) November 18, 2020
Coles confirmed to HuffPost Australia it was in the process of removing Evans’ products.
“We have no direct business relationship with Pete Evans, however we currently stock a small number of products from suppliers who have licensing agreements with him,” the retailer said.
“We have spoken to...