Tiny Canine Wheelchair User Gives Back to Other Pets with Disabilities: 'Nothing Holds Her Back'

What is shown in the photograph – Pumpkin Where was the image taken – Lincoln, UK When was the image taken - 2023 Who took the photograph - Tammie Fox Full credit line – Tammie Fox @pumpkinandfriendscharity

Pumpkin is "determined" to help other pets with special needs lead lives full of adventure.

According to Walkin Pets, the tiny dog arrived at a rescue in Lincoln, England, when she was just a few weeks old. When rescuers first found Pumpkin, she was dragging her back legs behind her. A veterinary exam revealed that the puppy had a broken spine and two broken back legs, leaving the back half of her body paralyzed.

Veterinarians, who suspect Pumpkin's injuries came from an act of animal cruelty, feared that the dog would never walk again. Now, 1-year-old and a whopping eight pounds, Pumpkin is back on her paws and helping other pets achieve their dreams.

Shortly after Pumpkin recovered from her injuries, she was adopted by a loving family, who gifted the dog a Walkin' Wheels pet wheelchair from the pet mobility company Walkin' Pets. Pumpkin took to the wheelchair quickly and was soon walking on her own again.

"Pumpkin has completely changed our lives. She is a happy, determined pup - nothing holds her back. Her life is full of adventures and happiness," Tammie Fox, Pumpkin's owner, said.

Tammie Fox/@pumpkinandfriendscharity

Fox was so inspired by her new pup's perseverance and strength she decided to form a nonprofit with the dog. Pumpkin & Friends Charity donates pet wheelchairs to animals with mobility issues, gifting over 110 wheelchairs so far.

"Since owning Pumpkin and starting my charity, my whole perspective has completely changed. Disabled animals are amazing and inspiring. I am passionate about this and want to show the world that these animals deserve to live. Having a disability does not have to be a death sentence," Fox added.

To learn more about Pumpkin's charity, and how you can help the pup assist pets with special needs, visit the nonprofit's Instagram.