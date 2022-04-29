Tinted window leads to officer finding 60 pounds of meth during I-80 stop, CHP says

Officers arrested a suspect found with more than 60 pounds of meth in his vehicle Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Placer County, the California Highway Patrol said.

A K-9 officer stopped a GMC pickup truck heading eastbound on I-80 near Sierra College Boulevard, between Rocklin and Loomis, around 3 p.m. for a tinted window violation, the CHP Valley Division said in a Facebook post Friday.

After determining the driver to be unlicensed, the officer had the dog sniff the exterior of the vehicle, according to the post.

“K9 Diego quickly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle,” CHP officials wrote. “The officer located 50 individually wrapped objects within the vehicle believed to be Methamphetamine with a weight of 62 pounds.”

The suspect, 29-year-old Hernan Mauricio Ramirez-Gomez, was booked into the Placer County Main Jail in Auburn on one count of possessing a controlled substance and one count of transporting a controlled substance, both felonies, jail booking records show.

He is ineligible for bail.