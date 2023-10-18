Tinsley Mortimer Is Engaged and Reportedly Set to Wed Next Month in Palm Springs!

The Bravo alum debuted her new beau earlier this week in an Instagram Story teasing "the big day"

Tinsley Mortimer is heading down the aisle!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 48, is engaged to fiancé Robert Bovard, Page Six reported Tuesday. The two are said to tie the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 11 after Bovard proposed to Mortimer with an emerald ring.

A rep for Mortimer confirmed the engagement.

Mortimer previously teased the nuptials just a few days prior with the debut of her new beau on her Instagram Story, though his identity had yet to be revealed at the time.

“Family vacay before the big day!” she wrote across her Instagram Story, which included two girls and a boy with emojis covering their faces. It was unclear if she was referring to the wedding as “the big day" in the text.

According to his LinkedIn page, Bovard currently serves as the president of Augusta Iron & Steel Works, Inc. in Augusta, Georgia.

He was previously married to Mary Dial Bovard for 12 years before she died in 2021 from a brain tumor, according to her obituary. They welcomed three children.



Tinsley Mortimer/Instagram

Mortimer's new relationship comes after she was previously engaged to Scott Kluth, who broke off their relationship in March 2021 following documentation of their tumultuous time together during Mortimer’s time on Bravo.



“This was not mutual, she was blindsided,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the split. “She's on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn't think he'd ever call off the engagement. She trusted him that this time was going to be different."

Following their split, the Bravo persoanlity briefly moved to Palm Beach before settling down in Augusta, Georgia.

Prior to Kluth, Mortimer dated Alexander “Nico” Fanjul from December 2021 to April 2016. Mortimer was arrested in April 2016 for allegedly trespassing at his Palm Beach home — though there was a history of alleged abuse before then, as she was once hospitalized with head lacerations on Christmas Day in 2013.

She was previously married to Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer.



