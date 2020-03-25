What Is Tinexta's (BIT:TNXT) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Tinexta (BIT:TNXT) share price has dived 42% in the last thirty days. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 19% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Tinexta

How Does Tinexta's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Tinexta's P/E is 13.20. The image below shows that Tinexta has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the professional services industry average (13.2).

BIT:TNXT Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 25th 2020

Tinexta's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Tinexta actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Tinexta's earnings per share fell by 14% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 25% over the last 3 years.

Story continues

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Tinexta's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Tinexta's net debt is 3.5% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Tinexta's P/E Ratio

Tinexta's P/E is 13.2 which is about average (12.4) in the IT market. When you consider the lack of EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market is optimistic about the future for the business. Given Tinexta's P/E ratio has declined from 22.8 to 13.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

But note: Tinexta may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.