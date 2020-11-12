Save up to $140 on top-rated—and genius—Tineco cordless vacs on Amazon, today only!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You might not have heard of Tineco vacuums...but now that you have, your cleaning routine will be changed forever. They’re just like those Dysons we all know and love. And today only at Amazon, you can snag the Tineco A11 Hero Lightweight Stick and Hand Vac for $180 (down from $320), the Tineco A11 Master+ Cordless Lightweight Stick/Handheld Vac for $280 (was $400) and the Tineco Floor One S3 Hardwood Floor Cleaner for $280 (was $400).

Tineo vacs are (dare we say it?) a pleasure to use. They’re so lightweight, you won’t throw your back out trying to clean the family room rug. The long wand reaches up to grab dust bunnies from high corners and ceiling fans. And then they convert to a handheld in seconds. Brilliant.

The vacs come with two brushes: a multitasker for making light work of embedded debris in carpet fibers and a soft-roller for picking up fine dust from hard floors without damaging the finish. The motors are beasts, offering up to 450 watts of sucking power in max mode. And they can also convert into handhelds.

The main difference between the two models? The Master+ includes two LED Power Brushes for grabbing pet hair, and runs for 50 minutes on a charge—the Hero w for 40 minutes before needing more juice.

Shoppers are seriously smitten with the Hero model. “This is a marvel of engineering,” raves a five-star reviewer. “The attention to detail that the engineers at Tineco have is unprecedented. Their keen eye for functionality deserves heaps of awards and a standing ovation. The lights on the front of the roller brush show you exactly where that chip you dropped ended up. You'll never ask yourself ‘wait did I get that corner?’ again. You know how on most vacuums you need to occasionally wash the spongy micro filter? You'll never have this issue with the Tineco. It has a separate attachment that is designed to clean off the micro filter. It takes less than 30 seconds and then you're back in business! Genius.”

