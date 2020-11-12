Save up to $140 on top-rated—and genius—Tineco cordless vacs on Amazon, today only!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
You might not have heard of Tineco vacuums...but now that you have, your cleaning routine will be changed forever. They’re just like those Dysons we all know and love. And today only at Amazon, you can snag the Tineco A11 Hero Lightweight Stick and Hand Vac for $180 (down from $320), the Tineco A11 Master+ Cordless Lightweight Stick/Handheld Vac for $280 (was $400) and the Tineco Floor One S3 Hardwood Floor Cleaner for $280 (was $400).
Tineo vacs are (dare we say it?) a pleasure to use. They’re so lightweight, you won’t throw your back out trying to clean the family room rug. The long wand reaches up to grab dust bunnies from high corners and ceiling fans. And then they convert to a handheld in seconds. Brilliant.
The vacs come with two brushes: a multitasker for making light work of embedded debris in carpet fibers and a soft-roller for picking up fine dust from hard floors without damaging the finish. The motors are beasts, offering up to 450 watts of sucking power in max mode. And they can also convert into handhelds.
The main difference between the two models? The Master+ includes two LED Power Brushes for grabbing pet hair, and runs for 50 minutes on a charge—the Hero w for 40 minutes before needing more juice.
Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick/Handheld Vac
Shoppers are seriously smitten with the Hero model. “This is a marvel of engineering,” raves a five-star reviewer. “The attention to detail that the engineers at Tineco have is unprecedented. Their keen eye for functionality deserves heaps of awards and a standing ovation. The lights on the front of the roller brush show you exactly where that chip you dropped ended up. You'll never ask yourself ‘wait did I get that corner?’ again. You know how on most vacuums you need to occasionally wash the spongy micro filter? You'll never have this issue with the Tineco. It has a separate attachment that is designed to clean off the micro filter. It takes less than 30 seconds and then you're back in business! Genius.”
Tineco A11 Master+ Lightweight Stick and Hand Vac
“This machine is amazing,” says a fan of the Master+. “As a Dyson owner of several years, I can say the performance is equal or better. If that is your only criteria, you will save $$ and be equally happy with the Tineco. However, if you find value in the user experience of the tool, you will be much happier with the Tineco A11 versus any other vac on the market. Many attachments, two pre-filters, a pre-filter cleaning tool, a brush to clean the tools which includes a hook with a protected blade to cut hair off the brush rollers(!!!), detachable battery, an extra battery, a forearm-saving always-on switch for the trigger...I could go on. Okay, I will, on one more thing: Many of the attachments articulate in unique and useful ways. The soft roller power head flattens out so well, I can actually vacuum under the radiators in my home. For years I have searched for just the right tool to clean the radiators without a huge mess. Finally, here it is.”
Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner
“This is a must have for anyone with hardwood or vinyl flooring,” one happy customer wrote. “Our household includes both a toddler (who is just beginning to learn how to fling food on the floor) and a hyperactive dog. We have a cordless dry vacuum that we would often use, but it just wasn't enough and would still require mopping afterwards... . This Tineco is a gamechanger for us because we no longer have to compromise between time and cleanliness. The battery lasts long enough for us to do the major problem areas (kitchen, dining room, living room) on a single charge. Even when the floor looks ‘clean’ to the naked eye, the Tineco's dirty water tank tells a different story and you will be cleaning grime you had no idea existed (especially if you have an older hardwood floor with gaps between the boards). The unit has a self cleaning feature when it's on the charger, but you will still want to remove the roller every once in a while to clean by hand and fully dry. I would easily recommend this to anyone who has more than one or two rooms in their house with hard flooring, as I know it will help them as much as it has helped us.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Read More from Yahoo Life:
· Walmart just launched its early Black Friday bonanza
· Fur on the sofa—and everywhere else? This pet hair remover is the best $25 you'll spend: 'It's magical'
· How to stay safe while shopping online
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.