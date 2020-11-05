This Tineco cordless vac is basically a Dyson, minus the hefty price tag—and it's on sale for just $150 on Amazon

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You might not have heard of Tineco vacuums...but now that you have, your cleaning routine will be changed forever. They’re just like those Dysons we all know and love. And you can snag the Tineco A10 Spartan Cordless Vacuum for just $150 (down from $200)!

Tineco vacs are (dare we say it?) a pleasure to use. And at just over five pounds, this model is so lightweight, you won’t throw your back out trying to clean the family room rug. The long wand reaches up to grab dust bunnies from high corners and ceiling fans. And then it converts to a handheld in seconds. Brilliant.

The vac comes with two brushes: a multitasker for making light work of embedded debris in carpet fibers and a soft-roller for picking up fine dust from hard floors without damaging the finish.

“This cordless vacuum is super,” one shopper said. “It picks up our dust and dirt that the dogs bring in plus it picks up their hair. The front of the vacuum is lighted and it highlights any dirt/hair that you need to grab. This vacuum will also pick up dirt all the way to the baseboard. It doesn't leave a bit behind! It’s just great.”

The motor is a beast, offering up to 350 watts of sucking power in max mode. And the unit delivers 25 minutes of cleaning pleasure on a charge. It can also convert into a handheld.

“Very good quality, with very little difference then having a Dyson and shelling out $250 more,” one happy customer wrote. “Don't be fooled by the infomercials and do a little research on your own and buy this one. I know you wont regret your purchase.”

And this is incredible—not only does the vac capture allergens, it then expels clean air to reduce the amount of allergens in your home. Bring on the freshness!

