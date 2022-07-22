Tinder: Women's safety now at the heart of the app

Shiona McCallum - Technology reporter
·6 min read
Tinder logo on a phone
Tinder logo on a phone

Keeping women safe is now "at the heart" of the world's largest dating app, Tinder, it claims.

The technology company is launching a partnership with campaign group No More, aiming to end domestic violence.

"Our safety work is never done," Tinder's first female chief executive, Renate Nyborg, tells BBC News.

But charity End Violence Against Women says it is only a "small step" in addressing the disproportionate amount of abuse women experienced online.

Tinder has faced scrutiny over abusive interactions on the service, with concerns dating apps are attracting sexual predators.

Ms Nyborg, 36, says one of the ways she is addressing those concerns is hiring more women across the company, having increased the number working in the Tinder product team by 30% since taking up the chief executive role, in September 2021.

"I think there is a difference between knowing something is important and feeling it," she tells BBC News.

"Like any woman, I can count all of the experiences that I've had that I maybe didn't want to have - from the way that you're being addressed, to the way you're treated at work, to the way things can happen when you're actively dating.

"I think every woman that I speak to has had many experiences like this - and I do think it helps to have some strength in numbers."

Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg
Renate Nyborg is the first female CEO of Tinder.

Rape threats

End Violence Against Women coalition director Andrea Simon says it is essential dating apps such as Tinder take proactive action to address abuse.

"Dating apps are a really popular way for people to meet each other," she says, "but there is also a really worrying side to the way perpetrators are exploiting this to meet potential victims, resulting in a reported increase in rapes of women using dating apps.

"Tinder's new safety features are a small step to encourage reporting of harassment but do not go far enough to address abuse like cyber-flashing, image-based sexual abuse [sometimes referred to as 'revenge porn'] and rape threats.

"Tech companies like Tinder ultimately profit from a business model that ignores the abuse facilitated by its services.

"It's critical they are held to account for ensuring users' safety."

First swipe

It is hoped Tinder's partnership with No More will address some of these concerns.

The aim is to produce an in-app programme to educate members in safe, competent dating.

No More will also provide training to Tinder staff.

Ms Nyborg says: "We believe that positive relationships start with the first swipe.

"The way that you interact with someone, literally from the very first message, may set the tone for the relationships that you have."

Dating online

No More global executive director Pamela Zaballa tells BBC News: "I think it is very important for Tinder to make sure that they're educating their users, not only warning them about bad behaviours.

"We are seeing this confliction between digital and in real life, so we need to make sure that anybody who is dating online is safe - and that starts with education.

"We understand the challenges that women have - that's the crux of what we do - but I think safety in general should be a top priority for Tinder and not just women but anyone using the app."

Dating apps have no legal duty of care towards their users.

Campaign groups have been calling on the government to address the violence women and girls face, in the Online Safety Bill.

But the legislation is now on pause until the autumn, when the government expects to elect a new prime minister.

Harmful messages

Tinder has launched a number of safety services in the past year.

Abusive and harmful messages are now automatically detected, with senders asked "Are you sure?" and recipients "Does this bother you?"

"We've seen an increase of 50% in people reporting things that they may not like," Ms Nyborg tells BBC News.

"Are you sure?", meanwhile, has helped reduce inappropriate messages by 10%, data from Match Group - which owns Tinder, Match.com, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, and Plenty of Fish - shows.

"We've always invested fundamentally in our trust and safety tools and technologies," Ms Nyborg says.

"But since I became CEO, we've started making trust and safety, the heart of some of our marketing campaigns."

Panic button

In the US, Tinder's in-app safety centre offers background checks on matches, through a partnership with non-profit organisation Garbo.

And the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network has developed a way of reporting former abusers in a match list.

Members can also use a panic button and, in countries where the law allows, ID verification.

"We've been incredibly impressed with the uptake of verification," Ms Nyborg says.

"In the months that it's been live, we've seen that almost half of our members will self-select, to verify themselves - the great thing about this is, it's a safety feature."

But Derrian Douglas, 24, from New Jersey, who met her boyfriend on Tinder, says the safety features could be better signposted.

"By saying, 'Hey, we're going to make it really safe for you guys,' people might stay in touch a lot longer and they might feel more comfortable going out and meeting people they normally never would," she says.

"I would always let my family know or my friends know where I was going.

"I'd say, 'If I don't reach out to you in a few hours, you know, come find me,' because I think that at the end of the day, you hear a lot of scary stories about dates gone wrong."

'Protect myself'

Lizzie Atkinson, 27, from Middlesbrough also met her partner on the app.

"I never really considered the in-app safety features of Tinder because I thought the responsibility was on myself to do that," she says.

"I would always have my own safety back-ups - things in place to protect myself - like telling my friends, 'I'm going on a date - here's my location.'"

Dimpho Thepa, 24, who has been verbally abused using Tinder in her home city, Johannesburg, agrees.

"You're trying to take measures as a woman to protect yourself," she tells BBC News.

"Before I go on a date, I have to tell at least two friends and I'll have to have a code word.

"I also have to have a live location on WhatsApp - it's a whole lot of admin."

Inappropriate behaviour

National Crime Agency data shows a rise in female victims of online dating-related sexual assaults aged 19 and under.

And research for BBC Three documentary Dating's Dangerous Secrets shows:

  • 37% of dating-app users have reported someone for inappropriate behaviour

  • 63% have felt uncomfortable on a date initiated via a dating app

  • 33% have experienced harassment or abuse on such dates

A lot of young women worry about meeting people in real life, dating coach and matchmaker Alexis Germany says, "especially when they're getting invited to 'Netflix and chill' and things like that"..

She advises:

  • On a first date, meet in a public space

  • Do not let anyone call round to collect you

  • Never give out personally identifying information such as your address

  • Let someone know where you are going

  • Turn on your-location services on your phone

Ms Nyborg, meanwhile, is keen to reiterate how important safety is for Tinder to stay competitive and relevant.

"It can't feel exclusive, it can't feel like a side project - it needs to be at the very heart of the company mission," she says.

Watch the full interview with Ms Nyborg on the latest episode of BBC Click.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Canada's Arop runs fastest time of rough-and-tumble 800 heats at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. — Marco Arop watched in shock as Canadian teammate Brandon McBride crashed in his rough-and-tumble heat of the 800 metres. Running minutes later, Arop's biggest concern was just to stay on his feet. The 23-year-old from Edmonton recorded the fastest time of the 800 heats at the world track and field championships on Wednesday — despite running much of the race out in Lane 2. "I was just trying to avoid a collision," Arop said. "I saw Brandon in the previous heat, and I was just tryi

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Lowertown basketball tournament aims to bring 'peace in the streets'

    Eight youth basketball teams took to the courts of a Lowertown park Saturday for a tournament held in the memory of two young Black men shot and killed last summer, just minutes away. Dozens came out to watch the "Peace in the Streets" tournament in Jules Morin Park, which honoured 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi and 18-year old Creflo Tansia. Ndongozi was playing pick-up basketball one night last July with a friend when they were both shot. Ndongozi was not the target — the friend was, accordi

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Kirby in a new sweet tooth game

    Kirby fans are going to be extremely happy, a new game is coming after not even one year from the latest game series.