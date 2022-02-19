Tinder Swindler villain Simon Leviev claims he's 'not a Tinder swindler'

Sydney Bucksbaum
·2 min read
Tinder Swindler villain Simon Leviev claims he's 'not a Tinder swindler'

The alleged Tinder Swindler is sticking to his claims of innocence — despite all the evidence against him in Netflix's shocking new documentary.

Simon Leviev is speaking out in a new interview with Inside Edition, claiming that Tinder Swindler isn't a true story. "They present it as a documentary but in truth, it's like a complete[ly] made-up movie," he says in the two-part interview.

Simon Leviev
Simon Leviev

TORE KRISTIANSEN/VG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Leviev (born Shimon Hayut) is the subject of Netflix's two-hour documentary accusing him of conning an estimated $10 million out of women he met through Tinder. Three of those women — Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm, and Ayleen Charlotte — came forward in interviews, saying that he claimed to be the son of Israeli billionaire Lev Leviev and lied about his career and finances to gain their trust before conning them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. In December 2019, he was sentenced to 15 months in prison after being convicted of fraud, theft, and forgery, but was released five months later on good behavior. Upon his release, Leviev returned to Tinder, but he was (finally) banned from the dating app this month after the airing of the Netflix doc.

But Leviev is doubling down on his defense that he's not a serial con artist. "I'm not a Tinder swindler," he says while sitting next to "his model girlfriend" during the interview. "I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder. I'm not this monster."

Check out a preview of Leviev's interview and the trailer for the report above now. Inside Edition's full special with Leviev airs Monday, Feb. 21, and Tuesday, Feb. 22. Check the local listings for times and stations in your area.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball cancelled the first week of spring training games through March 4 on Friday in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout. The announcement came with the work stoppage in its 79th day, and a day after economic talks between the management and the Major League Baseball Players Association lasted just 15 minutes. Negotiators are set to resume talks on core economics on Monday, and MLB said members of the owners’ negotiating commit

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same

  • Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta's home victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Hawks made 18 of 32 3-point shots and shot 50% overall. Bogan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 23 points. Cole Anthony led Orlando with 23 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • IIHF reschedules world junior event to August 2022

    BEIJING — President Luc Tardif of the International Ice Hockey Federation says the 2022 world junior men's tournament will be played this summer in Canada. The tournament began in December in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., but was postponed after just four days due to COVID-19 concerns. Tardif told reporters Thursday at the Beijing Games that the 2021-22 world junior event will be made up. "It will be in the middle of August in Alberta," Tardif said. "It will be a new competition, which means we

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • Daredevil they call 'Tao-Tao' brings Olympic gold to China

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her scream pierced through the glacial nighttime air. Not far away, a few cars parked near the Olympic aerials course honked their horns to celebrate. Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for little victories wrapped up in all those twists and spins. On Monday night, China's most successful female jumper of this generation earned her biggest win ever. “It's a sense of honor, and a sense of mission fulfi

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Canada's Brad Gushue strengthens playoff push with win over Italy in Beijing

    After a hitting a bit of a speed bump, Brad Gushue is once again rolling along at the Beijing Olympics Gushue swept Canada to a 7-3 win over Italy in nine ends on Monday at the Ice Cube in men's curling to improve the team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The Canadians have now won two in a row after losing back-to-back games. "We never really felt like we had an opportunity to be aggressive until the sixth end when we got a two and then again in the ninth [end], so it was a matter of j

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • US Olympic speedskating coach back on ice after heart attack

    BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating. In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home. The ice. But things have definitely changed for the coach of the U.S. speedskating team since he felt a piercing, terrifying pain in his chest a few summers

  • Doping decision imminent for Russian skater at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing was over until after 3 a.m. local time Monday. The judges began to deliberate after nearly six hours of online testimony. An announcement is expected Monday afternoon, a day before Valieva's next competi

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games

    After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long