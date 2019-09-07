Tindall optimistic as new horse takes step forward at Burghley

Former world champion Zara Tindall was delighted with a top-20 finish after the dressage stage at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

Tindall, 38, and horse Class Affair sit 17th in the overall standings after the second day of dressage action at the world-famous eventing showpiece.

And despite admitting she had been slightly apprehensive about how her 10-year-old gelding would perform on the biggest stage, Tindall was in a buoyant mood after such a solid start.

“He was really good,” she said. “He can be quite tricky with people and things like that but he’s only young, it’s his first five-star and I’m really excited that he’s just gone out and been great.

“I’ve been to Bramham with him and I always knew he was good on the cross-country, so I’m really pleased he’s been able to perform like that in the dressage.

“I hope that translates to the two other phases now, but he’s still growing up and figuring things out, so I’m really excited for the future as well.”

Tindall won the world title in 2006 but missed the Olympics in 2004 and 2008 after her top horse, Toytown, suffered untimely injuries.

She claimed team eventing silver at London 2012 on High Kingdom but was unsuccessful in her bid to qualify for Rio four years later.

With three horses safely in the top 20, reigning champion Tim Price was also determined to accentuate the positive heading into Saturday's cross-country events.

The Brit-based New Zealander and horse Ringwood Sky Boy sit equal-ninth in the overall standings after the second day of dressage action at Burghley House, near Stamford, with Bango and Xavier Faer tied-11th and 20th respectively.

After completing his ride with Ringwood Sky Boy, he said: “I was absolutely delighted with him. I think it’s the best he’s done in this kind of atmosphere and it’s a shame that wasn’t quite reflected in the score.

“He’s such a good workman of a horse and I think he delivered that kind of performance. I’m still in with a chance on three horses and I’m really happy with all of them after the dressage phase.”

