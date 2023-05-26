Tina Turner's Cause Of Death Confirmed By Music Legend's Representatives

Tina Turner pictured in 2019

Tina Turner died of natural causes, a spokesperson for the legendary singer has confirmed.

On Wednesday evening, a representative for the music icon announced that Tina had “died peacefully” at her home in Zurich, Switzerland at the age of 83 “after a long illness”.

Since then, a spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the Proud Mary singer’s death has been attributed to natural causes.

Tina had previously been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016, and a year later underwent a kidney transplant after her husband Erwin Bach donated one of his to her.

“I’m happy to say that, thanks to my beloved husband, Erwin, giving me one of his kidneys, the gift of life, I’m in good health and loving life every day,” Tina wrote in her 2020 book Happiness Becomes You: A Guide To Changing Your Life For Good.

Tina on stage in 2009

Known as the Queen Of Rock ‘N’ Roll, Tina initially rose to fame in the 1960s as the singer of the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue, who released hits like Proud Mary and River Deep – Mountain High.

Tina later enjoyed success as a solo artist, with What’s Love Got To Do With It, The Best, Private Dancer and GoldenEye, taken from the James Bond film of the same name, among her signature songs.

Following the news of her death, her fans and music industry peers have been paying their respects online, with Beyoncé, Diana Ross and Sir Elton John among those sharing tributes, as well as US presidents past and present.

Angela Bassett – who was nominated for an Oscar for playing Tina in the biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It – also spoke about her poignant final conversation with the Grammy-winning star in a tribute of her own.

