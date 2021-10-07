Tina Turner sells extensive music catalog to BMG music company in new deal

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, is selling her crown jewels — her music.

The 81-year-old performer sold her music rights to German music company BMG, according to a Wednesday statement. The deal includes recordings, writings and Turner's name and likeness, spanning across the work of 10 studio albums, soundtracks and other compilations.

Turner will continue to be signed under the Warner Music record label but BMG will be handling all her past work to " safeguard her inspirational legacy."

"The protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal," Turner said in a statement. "I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

With her signature sequins, voluminous hair and throaty growl, Tina Turner became an unlikely rock icon at age 44 when she released her fifth studio album "Private Dancer," her 1984 solo breakthrough. Featuring hits "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "I Can't Stand the Rain," the exhilarating album was a stark departure from her work in the '60s and '70s as one half of Ike and Tina Turner, her R&B duo with ex-husband/music partner Ike Turner.

Turner earned many awards and accolades throughout her solo career including eight Grammys and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in May (her second induction after being initially inducted as part of Ike and Tina Turner).

CEO of BMG, Hartwig Masuch said in a statement: "We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best."

Other artists have sold their catalogues to large music companies, including Bob Dylan who sold more than 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue” to Universal Music Publishing Group in December.

Contributing: Patrick Ryan

