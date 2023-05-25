Tina Turner: What was the Queen of Rock and Roll’s net worth?

Tina Turner sold more than 100 million records worldwide in her five-decade career (Steve Butler / PA)

Known as the Queen of Rock and Roll, the wealth of tributes flooding in for Tina Turner after her death at her home in Switzerland is proof of the impact she had on the music industry and, indeed, globally.

Rising to fame as part of the duo Ike and Tina Turner, Turner split from Ike to pursue a solo career in the 1970s.

By 1984, her multi-platinum album Private Dancer was a global hit and Turner had cemented herself as a household name.

Her path to success has been described as “one of the greatest comebacks in music history”, as she went on to win 12 Grammy Awards, which include eight competitive awards, three Grammy Hall of Fame awards, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Culturally, Tina Turner also had a significant impact, being the first Black woman to be on the cover of Rolling Stone.

Rolling Stone also ranked her among the ‘100 Greatest Artists of All Time’ and the ‘100 Greatest Singers of All Time’.

As well as these accolades, Turner had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, first with Ike Turner in 1991 and second as a solo artist in 2021.

With immense cultural and musical significance under her belt, how much was the legendary singer’s legacy worth?

What was Tina Turner’s net worth?

Having sold more than 100 million records worldwide during her career, Tina Turner’s legacy is worth $250 million (£200 m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This combined worth isn’t just from her music career, with Turner having acted as well, starring in films like Tommy, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, and Last Action Hero.

In addition, her 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It told the story of her path to success.

In 2021, the American-Swiss singer sold her likeness, music, and image rights to BMG for a sum of £40 million.