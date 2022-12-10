Tina Turner Pays Tribute To Her Son Ronnie, Following His Death Aged 62

Daniel Welsh
·1 min read
Ronnie and Tina Turner
Tina Turner has paid an emotional tribute to her “beloved son” Ronnie, following his death at the age of 62.

According to the PA news agency, Ronnie – whose father was the singer Ike Turner – died on Thursday, after reportedly suffering from past health issues.

Ronnie’s wife, the French singer Afida Turner, confirmed the news of her husband’s death in an Instagram post shared on Friday.

In her post, Afida referred to Ronnie as “a true angel”, and her “best friend”.

Tina also paid her respects in an Instagram post after the news of her son’s death was made public.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of herself with her eyes closed, the music legend wrote: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

A post shared by Tina Turner (@tinaturner)

Like his famous mother, Ronnie enjoyed a career in the music industry as a member of the group Manufactured Funk.

He also had a small role in the 1993 Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It, starring Angela Bassett and Laurence fishburne, in which Ronnie was also portrayed by the actor Damon Hines.

Tina Turner in the early 70s with her late ex-husband and four sons; clockwise from bottom left Michael, Ike Jr., Ike Turner, Craig, Ronnie
In 2018, Tina’s eldest son Craig Turner, whose father was the musician Raymond Hill, died by suicide at the age of 59.

The Grammy-winning singer is also the adoptive mother of two of her late ex-husband Ike Turner’s sons, Michael and Ike Jr Turner, from previous relationships.

Ike died of a cocaine overdose in 2007, having struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his life.

