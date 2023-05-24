Tina Turner Dies at 83: Listen to 5 of Her Most Memorable Songs

The queen of rock and roll earned eight Grammy Awards throughout her lengthy career

Redferns/Getty

She was "The Best."

After the death of Tina Turner on Wednesday, fans of the legendary singer are re-listening to her lengthy discography.

The iconic musician died after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. She was 83. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, said in a statement.



From her career singing alongside her ex-husband Ike as Ike & Tina Turner to earning eight Grammys, Turner was well-recognized as one of the most iconic singers of all time.



Look back at some of the most memorable songs of her career:

"Proud Mary"

Originally recorded alongside Ike Turner, Tina returned to the song on her soundtrack album What's Love Got to Do with It. The duet is one of her most-played songs.

How could we forget that guitar-heavy, drum-filled, trumpet-backed transition 2-and-a-half minutes into the track? The song was actually a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival but became one of Tina's most notable tracks.

"Big wheel keep on turning / Proud Mary keep on burning," Ike sings on the track before Tina joins in. "And we're rolling, rolling / Rolling on the river."

The song earned Ike and Tina Turner their first Grammy at the 1971 Grammy Awards after being nominated twice before.

"What's Love Got to Do With It"

It doesn't get more iconic than this one.

Easily Tina's most recognizable hit, "What's Love Got to Do with It" earned two Grammys for both record of the year and best pop vocal performance for a female artist at the 1984 Grammy Awards.

Noted as one of the 500 greatest songs of all time by Rolling Stone, the song was even included on a remix with Kygo last year.

The song was also featured in the biographical musical drama based on her life and had the same name. The movie starred Angela Bassett as Tina and grossed $56 million. The film received several Oscar nominations.

"Oh oh, What's love got to do, got to do with it? / What's love but a second-hand emotion?" she sings in the track's iconic chorus. "What's love got to do, got to do with it? / Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken?"

"The Best"

Simply the Best was the name of one of Turner's greatest hits compilation albums after this earworm song and its lyrics.

The dance record follows Turner as she sings the track's lyrics in a black backdrop and shows off some of her most recognizable dance moves.

"You're simply the best / Better than all the rest / Better than anyone," she sings in the chorus. "Anyone I've ever met / I'm stuck on your heart / I hang on every word you say / Tear us apart, no, no, no / Baby, I would rather be dead."

"It's Gonna Work Out Fine"

This one was from Tina's duo days with Ike Turner.

The rock and roll track was dropped as a single from the album Dynamite! in 1961 and became the duo's first track to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

The track became such a hit that Ike & Tina Turner released sequels to the track such as "The Argument" and "Something Came Over You." She also re-released the song in 1993 as part of her biopic's soundtrack.

"I keep on tellin' ya (I think it's gonna work out fine) / I can feel it's gonna (feel it's gonna work out)," she sings in the track's chorus. "I keep on tellin' ya (I know it's gonna work out fine) /

I'm so glad that you're mine, all mine."

"Better Be Good to Me"

This one hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100!

Dropped as part of her album Private Dancer in 1984, "Better Be Good to Be" earned Turner a Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female.

The music video follows Turner with her signature big hair and an all-leather outfit as she hits the stage in front of a crowd and is backed by a band.

"But you better be good to me / That's how it's got to be now / Cause I don't have the time for your overloaded lines," she sings on the track. "And you better be good to me / Yeah, you better be good / Be good to me."

"Tonight" with David Bowie

Nothing like two legends hitting the stage together.

Appearing on David Bowie's album of the same name, Turner appears on 1984 track "Tonight." During a performance in Europe — which later became Tina Live in Europe — Bowie hit the stage alongside Turner for a celebrated performance of the track.

"Tonight" was actually first released by Iggy Pop, before Bowie and Turner took it on.

Turner and Bowie had a close relationship over the years. Turner covered his track "1984" on her Private Dancer album. She also shared that Bowie helped rescue her career and got her re-signed to Capitol Records after she left her ex-husband Ike.

For more from Tina Turner's extensive discography, listen to her biggest hits on this Spotify playlist:

