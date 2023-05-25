Tina Turner death – latest: Tributes pour in after rock’n’roll ‘legend’ dies in Switzerland

Tina Turner, one of the greatest rock’n ’roll singers of all time, has died in Switzerland at the age of 83, her publicist has announced.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n’Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her publicist said in a statement.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The singer rose to prominence performing with her husband Ike Turner in the 1960s before overcoming the abusive marriage to go on to become a chart-topping solo artist.

Turner earned a legion of fans for her riveting live performances, and was best known for songs such as “Private Dancer”, “The Best”, “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Proud Mary”.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on 26 November, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner would go on to sell more than 180 million albums and won 12 Grammy Awards.

Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and received a kidney transplant in 2017.

Stars of the entertainment world including Mick Jagger, Bryan Adams, Rosario Dawson, Paloma Faith and Naomi Campbell paid tribute to the iconic singer.

Tina Turner dies after lengthy illness

Publicist pays tribute to a ‘music legend and a role model'

Music legend’s career spanned six decades

Mick Jagger leads tributes to iconic singer

Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016

White House reacts: 'That is incredibly sad news’

In Pictures: Tina Turner, Queen of rock ‘n’ roll whose career spanned 60 years

04:00 , Bevan Hurley

The Independent’s Joe Middleton takes a look some of the most striking pictures of Tina Turner’s stunning life.

In Pictures: Tina Turner, Queen of rock ‘n’ roll whose career spanned 60 years

'We say goodbye to a dear friend’

03:00 , Bevan Hurley

A tribute on Tina Turner’s official social media accounts has hailed the singer’s “boundless passion for life”.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the post said.

“With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/8SihpxMe14 — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) May 24, 2023

Diana Ross says she is ‘shocked and saddened’ at Turner’s death

02:00 , Bevan Hurley

Legendary vocalist Diana Ross has paid tribute to her fellow hitmaker and close friend Tina Turner after her death in Switzerland on Wednesday.

“Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones,” Ross wrote in a Twitter post.

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ singer dies aged 83

01:30 , Bevan Hurley

Story continues

Tina Turner, the queen of rock’n’roll behind hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do with It”, has died aged 83 at her home in Switzerland.

The Independent’s Joe Middleton and Isobel Lewis look back at her remarkable 60-year music career.

Tina Turner dies aged 83 after long illness

Turner shared way she wants to be remembered in final interview weeks before her death

01:00 , Bevan Hurley

Turner shared way she wants to be remembered in reflective final interview weeks before her death

Tina Turner shared the way she wants to be remembered in her final interview released one month before her death on Wednesday, aged 83.

Six weeks ago, Turner took part in her last interview with The Guardian as part of the paper’s The Q&A column.

The singer gave moving answers to a question about her greatest fear, saying: “I never want to go back; I fought so much through my life, that I have to keep going forward.”

However, her most poignant comment came when asked how she would like to be remembered.

“As the Queen of Rock’n’Roll,” Turner replied.

“As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.”

The Independent’s Isobel Lewis has the full story.

Tina Turner shared way she wants to be remembered in interview weeks before her death

Turner shone a ‘light on kidney disease, organ donation and transplantation’

Thursday 25 May 2023 00:15 , Bevan Hurley

In 2016, Tina Turner spoke publicly of her kidney disease diagnosis and would receive a transplant from her husband Erwin Bach the next year.

The singer “helped to helped to shine a light on kidney disease, organ donation & transplantation”, Kidney Care UK said in a statement after her death.

Tina Turner poses with her husband Erwin Bach before Giorgio Armani’s fashion show to celebrate 40th anniversary of his career and to mark the opening of the Expo 2015 in Milan, Italy, April 30, 2015 (REUTERS)

Tina Turner nearly didn’t sing GoldenEye theme

Wednesday 24 May 2023 23:45 , Bevan Hurley

In 1995, Tina Turner recorded one of her best known songs as she performed the titular theme for GoldenEye, Pierce Brosnan’s first outing as 007 agent Bond.

However, Turner very nearly wasn’t the voice of “GoldenEye”, after originally dismissing a “really rough” demo sent to her by the track’s songwriters, U2’s Bono and The Edge.

The Independent’s Isobel Lewis has the full story below.

Tina Turner nearly didn’t sing GoldenEye theme after Bono sent her ‘the worst’ demo

Diana Ross and Mick Jagger lead celebrity tributes to ‘Proud Mary’ singer

Wednesday 24 May 2023 23:15 , Bevan Hurley

Tributes are pouring in from around the world for music legend Tina Tuner after the singer died at the age of 83 after a long illness.

Turner, who had hits including Proud Mary and The Best, died “peacefully” at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday, her publicist announced.

After Turner’s death was announced on Wednesday evening, tributes from fellow musicians, actors, and other high-profile celebrities have begun pouring in for the singer, widely referred to as the Queen of Rock and Roll.

Inga Parkel has the story.

Diana Ross and Mick Jagger lead celebrity tributes to Tina Turner who died aged 83

Fans leave flowers, erect shrine, at Tina Turner’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Wednesday 24 May 2023 22:45 , Bevan Hurley

Fans have created a makeshift memorial at Tina Turner’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Well-wishers placed flowers, a wreath and personal messages for Turner at the landmark near the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

A wreath has just been placed at Tina Turner’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star by the Capitol Records building. @knxnews pic.twitter.com/n6TqcsswMq — Margaret Carrero (@KNXmargaret) May 24, 2023

Turner shared way she wants to be remembered in reflective final interview weeks before her death

Wednesday 24 May 2023 22:30 , Bevan Hurley

Tina Turner shared the way she wants to be remembered in her final interview released one month before her death on Wednesday, aged 83.

Six weeks ago, Turner took part in her last interview with The Guardianas part of the paper’s The Q&A column.

The singer gave moving answers to a question about her greatest fear, saying: “I never want to go back; I fought so much through my life, that I have to keep going forward.”

However, her most poignant comment came when asked how she would like to be remembered.

“As the Queen of Rock’n’Roll,” Turner replied.

“As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.”

The Independent’s Isobel Lewis has the full story.

Tina Turner shared way she wants to be remembered in interview weeks before her death

Tina Turner’s life in pictures

Wednesday 24 May 2023 22:20 , Bevan Hurley

From emerging as a teenage sensation in the late 1950s to a career renaissance as a solo artist in the 1980s, Tina Turner earned a legion of fans for her riveting live performances, and was best known for songs such as “Private Dancer”, “The Best”, “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Proud Mary”.

Here’s a selection of memorable photos from her career as a performing artist.

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 (PA Wire)

Tina Turner and Mick Jagger perform at the Live Aid concert Saturday night in Philadelphia on July 13, 1985. (AP)

Tina Turner sings during her performance at the Macy’s Passport ‘97 fund raiser. (AFP via Getty Images)

Tina Turner performs during her world tour 87 at the summer open air concert in Hamburg, Germany July 3, 1987. (Reuters)

Tina Turner performs a song during the German record awards “Echo” in Hamburg, Germany, March 9, 2000. (Reuters)

Turner shone a 'light on kidney disease, organ donation and transplantation’

Wednesday 24 May 2023 22:10 , Bevan Hurley

In 2016, Tina Turner spoke publicly of her kidney disease diagnosis and would receive a transplant from her husband Erwin Bach the next year.

The singer “helped to helped to shine a light on kidney disease, organ donation & transplantation”, Kidney Care UK said in a statement after her death.

Tina Turner poses with her husband Erwin Bach at the opening of the Expo 2015 in Milan, Italy, in 2015 (REUTERS)

Diana Ross says she is ‘shocked and saddened’ at Turner’s death

Wednesday 24 May 2023 22:01 , Bevan Hurley

Legendary vocalist Diana Ross has paid tribute to her fellow hitmaker and close friend Tina Turner after her death in Switzerland on Wednesday.

“Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones,” Ross wrote in a Twitter post.

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner nearly didn’t sing GoldenEye theme after Bono sent her ‘the worst’ demo

Wednesday 24 May 2023 21:55 , Bevan Hurley

In 1995, Tina Turner recorded one of her best known songs as she performed the titular theme for GoldenEye, Pierce Brosnan’s first outing as 007 agent Bond, The Independent’s Isobel Lewis writes.

However, Turner very nearly wasn’t the voice of “GoldenEye”, after originally dismissing a “really rough” demo sent to her by the track’s songwriters, U2’s Bono and The Edge.

Isobel has the full story below.

Tina Turner nearly didn’t sing GoldenEye theme after Bono sent her ‘the worst’ demo

In Pictures: Tina Turner, Queen of rock ‘n’ roll whose career spanned 60 years

Wednesday 24 May 2023 21:45 , Bevan Hurley

The Independent’s Joe Middleton takes a look some of the most striking pictures of Tina Turner’s stunning life.

'We say goodbye to a dear friend’

Wednesday 24 May 2023 21:36 , Bevan Hurley

A tribute on Tina Turner’s official social media accounts has hailed the singer’s “boundless passion for life”.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the post said.

“With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/8SihpxMe14 — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) May 24, 2023

Turner survived horrendous marital abuse

Wednesday 24 May 2023 21:30 , Bevan Hurley

Tina Turner suffered horrific physical, sexual and psychological abuse during her marriage to Ike Turner.

After meeting her future husband in the late 1950s at the age of 17, she began recording with the band leader as the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

She later revealed in her memoir I, Tina that Ike began abusing her soon afterwards.

He would “throw hot coffee in her face, choke her, or beat her until her eyes were swollen shut, then rape her”, according to the memoir.

She eventually left him in 1976, before establishing herself as one of the great solo performing artists of the 1980s and 90s.

Ike Turner died in 2007 aged 76.

Debbie Harry pays tribute to Turner’s 'energy, creativity and talents’

Wednesday 24 May 2023 21:12 , Bevan Hurley

Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry said Tina Turner was a “great inspiration” to her in a Twitter tribute on Wednesday.

“I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top,” Harry wrote.

“Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.”

"I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.” —DH pic.twitter.com/2sqg0biujc — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) May 24, 2023

‘She was our River Deep and our Mountain High’

Wednesday 24 May 2023 21:02 , Bevan Hurley

Star Trek actor George Takei has paid a touching tribute to rock’n’roll icon Tina Turner.

“A true legend has passed,” the activist wrote on Twitter.

“Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now.”

A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now,… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2023

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger mourns his ‘wonderful friend’

Wednesday 24 May 2023 20:52 , Bevan Hurley

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his “wonderful friend” Tina Turner after her death on Wednesday.

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” the 79-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

The duo performed together many times over the years, including a showstopping performance of It’s Only Rock’n’Roll at Live Aid in 1985.

Guitarist Ronnie Wood also posted a message of condolence to Turner’s family on Twitter.

“God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones,” Wood wrote.

'Her legacy will forever live among the stars’

Wednesday 24 May 2023 20:46 , Bevan Hurley

Nasa has joined the outpouring of tributes from stars of the entertainment world after the death of Tina Turner at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday.

“Simply the best,” the US space agency wrote in a Twitter post.

“Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars.”

Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars. pic.twitter.com/W0OGq61vwT — NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2023

White House press secretary reacts to Tina Tuner’s death

Wednesday 24 May 2023 20:36 , Bevan Hurley

Karine Jean-Pierre said Tina Turner’s death was a “massive loss” during a White House briefing a few moments ago.

“That is incredibly sad news. Tina Turner was an icon... who had many amazing moments in her career,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

“I was a huge fan of Tina Turner. That is the first I am hearing of it, and it is a massive loss.

“Her music will continue to live on.”

“Tina Turner was an icon … It is a massive loss.”



— White House Press Karine Jean-Pierre commemorates the passing of rock ‘n’ roll legend Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/vBjqeEHuw7 — The Recount (@therecount) May 24, 2023

'Heaven has gained an angel’

Wednesday 24 May 2023 20:33 , Bevan Hurley

Chart-topping singer Ciara said that “heaven has gained an angel” after the death of Tina Turner on Wednesday.

“Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all,” the R&B vocalist wrote on Twitter.

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. pic.twitter.com/JMxa9kBsmF — Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2023

Magic Johnson hails ‘legendary queen of rock’n’roll'

Wednesday 24 May 2023 20:26 , Bevan Hurley

Basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson has paid tribute to Tina Turner, who died in Switzerland today.

“Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen.

“She always gave you your moneys worth.”

Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth. pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023

Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016

Wednesday 24 May 2023 20:23 , Bevan Hurley

Tina Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016, according to reports.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner received a kidney transplant in 2017.

A spokesperson said Turner died “peacefully” at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland.

Tina Turner received a kidney transplant in 2017 (Reuters)

Bryan Adams pays tribute to Tina Turner

Wednesday 24 May 2023 20:18 , Bevan Hurley

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams has paid tribute to his friend and fellow recording artist Tina Turner.

“RIP @tinaturner My condolences to Erwin and Tina’s family. I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love and that’s all.”

RIP @tinaturner My condolences to Erwin and Tina's family. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of… pic.twitter.com/H8erckqpr8 — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) May 24, 2023

A 'remarkable force of nature’

Wednesday 24 May 2023 20:15 , Bevan Hurley

Roger Davies, Tina Turner’s manager of 30 years, paid tribute to the star, saying: “Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent.

“From the first day I met her in 1980, she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time.

“It was a privilege and an honour to have been a close friend as well as her manager for more than 30 years.

“I will miss her deeply.”

The entertainment world is mourning the death of Tina Turner at age 83 (REUTERS)

Full statement from Turner’s representative

Wednesday 24 May 2023 20:10 , Bevan Hurley

Below is the full statement from a representative for Tina Turner on her death in Switzerland today.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.

“Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA. She became famous in the late 60s as the singer of the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue, but later she became successful worldwide as a solo artist.

“With her music and her inexhaustible vitality, Tina Turner thrilled millions of fans and inspired many artists of subsequent generations.

“Global hits like ‘What’s Love Got To Do With it’, ‘Private Dancer’ and ‘The Best’, more than 180 million albums sold, 12 Grammy Awards and over three decades of sold-out stadium tours around the world are just part of her unique legacy.

“There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family.

“Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time. Further press inquiries will not be answered.”

(DDP/AFP via Getty)

Proud Mary singer dies aged 83

Wednesday 24 May 2023 20:04 , Bevan Hurley

In a career spanning over 60 years, Tina Turner won eight competitive Grammy Awards and has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

Joe Sommerlad has more on the death of the 83-year-old icon.

Tina Turner dies aged 83 after long illness