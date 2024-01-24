Tina Knowles Says She Didn't Mean to Like IG Post Shading Janet Jackson's Ticket Prices: 'Big Mistake'

"Janet Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist," said Knowles in an Instagram video following the accidental move

Birdie Thompson/Variety via Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Tina Knowles; Janet Jackson

Miss Tina didn't mean to say anything negative about Miss Jackson.

After eagle-eyed fans saw Tina Knowles liked an Instagram post criticizing ticket prices for Janet Jackson's Together Again Tour this week, she took to the social media platform to clarify that the whole ordeal was a "big mistake."

The shady post in question featured a screenshot of multiple VIP packages currently on sale for Jackson's tour, with a "Gold Janet Jackson VIP Lounge Package" priced at $839.95 and a "Ultimate Janet Jackson Meet and Greet & VIP Lounge Package" priced over $2,000.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Janet Jackson

"What a joke," wrote the Instagram user, later adding: "You want Beyoncé prices, have real production. Just disgusted."

Knowles, 70, clicked the post's like button, leading some fans to think there was drama brewing between herself and the 57-year-old "Nasty" singer — but that's not the case, as she explained in an Instagram video posted Wednesday morning.

"I received a phone call that I’m trending for liking a post about ticket prices and an artist overcharging," explained the businesswoman, who attended many shows on her daughter Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour last year.

"First of all, being on the other side of that, I know better than anyone what a great production costs, and that it’s expensive," said Tina. "And I would never criticize another artist, let alone Janet Jackson, who is the queen of production."

She expressed that the Jackson family is "the First Family of music" and "always have been," noting, "I respect them."

"Secondly, I stay away from negativity. If you follow me then you know that I'm not involved in the mess," clarified Tina. "What I am guilty of is liking posts, going through when I'm in a big hurry, and I don't have time to really read and liking things because I trust that these are people that I follow. That was a big mistake."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Tina Knowles

The Texas native concluded, "I will never do that again. So I just want you to hear it from my mouth that I would absolutely never do that."

In the post's caption, Tina wrote that the whole ordeal left her "saddened" because Jackson "is an icon" and she would "never question another artist."

Dave Benett/Getty Janet Jackson

Tina then further reflected on her longtime Jackson fandom: "I took Destiny's Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old . They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyoncé. Why would I hate on her ?"

Looking to the future, she'll look a bit closer at her social media apps before pressing any buttons. "I know now not to be in a rush and to be very careful. (I learned my lesson) ! Especially when I have so much going on.. I just wanted to clarify," wrote Tina. "I do know that you can see people's likes so I would be pretty dumb to do that."

Jackson recently extended her Together Again Tour with 35 new dates slated for this year.

