Tina Knowles Says Daughter Solange's Latest Performance Art Show Is 'So Beautiful and Thought-Provoking'

Solange performed a multi-medium, four-act performance exhibition titled "In Service to Whom" at the Art Gallery of New South Wales

Solange's latest performance art exhibition earned the approval of her mother, Tina Knowles.

The Grammy winner recently performed a multi-medium, four-act show titled "In Service to Whom" at Art Gallery of New South Wales that saw her and a 10-piece orchestra execute both new orchestral works and music from Solange's discography.

"As I contemplate the evolution and maturation of my artistry, 'In Service to Whom' was developed around constructing new narratives surrounding my body, the posture of rest, protection from the gaze, and speaks to a reemergence into the world of everyday life following periods of personal incubation and self-revitalization," wrote the "Cranes in the Sky" performer, 37, on Instagram Thursday.

Solange continued, "The piece featured a sound piece featuring artist Autumn Knight and premiered 'Not Necessarily In Arms Reach, Music for Two Tubas' and 'If the Promise is Large' for solo cello and double bass."

Miss Tina seemed to enjoy the show, as she took to her daughter's Instagram comments section to express her adoration for the work.

"Truly artful and Always so Beautiful and thought provoking," wrote the businesswoman, 70, "full to the brim with substance and deep intentionality !!! ❤️ you keep lifting the bar higher and higher !!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Over its four acts, "In Service to Whom" explores "everyday mundane gestures" that've played parts in expanding Solange's creativity, per the artist's Saint Heron website.

Encompassing "sonic meditations with performance-specific scenography and digital-visual archive projections," the 84-minute show featured Solange performing original orchestral works inspired by "repetition, gospel vocal arrangements, minimalism, and the Black southern marching band music of football games" she attended in her Houston hometown.

Created between 2018 and 2023, Solange's other compositions featured in the show include "Villanelle for Times," "God Rest Your," "Bridge-s" and "In Past Pupils and Smiles."

Since the release of her latest album When I Get Home in March 2019, the "Don't Touch My Hair" musician has worked in several artistic mediums beyond simply writing and recording music for standard commercial releases.

In 2019, Solange held a performance called "In Past Pupils and Smiles" at the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale de Venezia and later released an art book commemorating the show.

She also wrote the score for a 2022 New York City Ballet production with "choreography by Gianna Reisen, score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and soloist from my ensemble," she revealed on Instagram at the time.



