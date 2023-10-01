Tina Knowles Documents Granddaughter Blue Ivy, 11, Doing Her Makeup: She 'Never Ceases to Amaze Me'

The businesswoman posted a video of her makeup look by granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter on Instagram Saturday

Tina Knowles/Instagram; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Tina Knowles and Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter is a master of many talents!

Tina Knowles revealed in a video on Instagram Saturday that her 11-year-old granddaughter will sometimes do her makeup.

“Hi! I’m here with the makeup guru, makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter,” Knowles, 69, said in the clip, staring into a dressing room mirror, as Blue gave a wave in the background.

"She just did my makeup. She’s been doing my makeup for years, and I really like it," the proud grandmother continued.

Knowles then detailed one part of her look she wasn’t so sure about, telling Blue, “I just don’t know about ... I don’t know if you can see it, but I’ve got, like, little glittery stuff on the top."

She later continued to praise her granddaughter for her makeup talent — and other skills — in her caption.

“Blue IV Carter. never ceases to amaze me,” Knowles proudly wrote. “She can draw, she can paint, she can do makeup, she can play the piano and the list goes on!”

“She reminds me so much of my multi-talented younger babygirl! @solangeknowles who could do well just about anything she put her mind to! But I love her makeup it is so amazing!!!” she concluded.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Beyoncé's daughter Blue, 11, does grandmother Tina's make-up all the time

Knowles' video came ahead of daughter Beyoncé’s final stop of her Renaissance World Tour on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, which will conclude the 42-year-old’s nearly five-month run on the road.

“I want [Blue] to do mines today for the last show! After all we been through,” one of Beyoncé’s dancers, Jonte’ Moaning, suggested in the comments section of Knowles' post.

Blue can add make-up skills to her talents along with performing onstage

Fellow dancer Honey Gonzales added, “Blue knows what she’s doing💅🏼.”

Blue even impressed her mom’s makeup artist for the Renaissance tour, Rokael Lizama, as he wrote in response, “Blue is magical with the makeup brushes!!!! 😍😍😍."



