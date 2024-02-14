Tina Knowles Celebrates Grandson Julez' NYFW Runway Debut After Watching from Front Row with Solange and Beyoncé

"You did great!!! We love you," Tina wrote of Solange's son

Tina Knowles/Instagram Solange Knowles, Julez Smith, Raul Lopez, Tina Knowles, Beyonce and Angie Beyince at Luar show

Tina Knowles is a proud grandma!

She took to Instagram on Tuesday night — and again on Wednesday — to shout out her grandson, Daniel Julez Smith, who goes by Julez, who made his runway debut at the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Knowles, 70, along with her daughters Solange Knowles, 37, and Beyoncé Knowles, 42, set Brooklyn aflutter when they turned up in the front row at designer Raul Lopez's Bushwick show on Tuesday, many wondering why the family was in attendance. Though the fashionable bunch loves a show, Beyonce, for example, hasn't been to NYFW since 2015.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Tina Knowles and Beyonce at Luar show

Related: Beyoncé Co-Signed Cowboy Core for 2024 in a Stetson Hat at the 2024 Grammys. It Can Be Yours for $440

Once Julez, 19, hit the runway, though — and proud mom Solange had her camera up taking photos and videos — it was clear why they were all there with rapt attention. It was Julez's runway debut, and he wore an oversize leather trench with fur cuffs, paired with matching leather pants.

Tina shared several Instagrams cheering for Julez, including a video of him on the runway, writing, "Julez closing out Fashion Week walking for @Luar Raul these clothes are fire !!!" She also shared a photo of herself with her daughters, Julez, Lopez, as well as her niece Angie Beyince. She wrote, "Congratulations My Julez so proud of you ❤️ @luar fashion show designer with RaulLopez! You did great!!! We love you❤️"

Related: Beyoncé Teased Her Country Era — Which She Announced at the 2024 Super Bowl — at Last Week's Grammys

Albert Urso/Getty Julez Smith on Luar runway

Tina wore a long-sleeved, black blazer top with a plunging neckline and matching black pants. For contrast, she added a pair of brown leather hand gloves with an assortment of eye-catching gold rings and bracelets. Her additional pop of color came from a bright red lip.

Proud mom Solange rocked a midriff-baring look with a skirt that featured a daring slit. She wore pointy-toe heels and "Luar" branded black tights, which she showed off on her Instagram Story. Solange kept her glam ethereal for her evening look and wore her hair in soft waves.

Story continues

Solange Knowles/Instagram Solange at the Luar show

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beyoncé was still fully leaning into her new country era for the show, wearing a gray embellished look by Gaurav Gupta Couture with a holographic Luar bag. Of course what makes the outfit, though, is the cowboy hat fitting of her new music she dropped on Sunday.

During the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, members of the BeyHive were treated to a surprise — a Verizon ad featuring Beyoncé.

Related: When Is Beyoncé's New Album Coming? What We Know About 'Act II' (So Far)

In the commercial, the mom of three tried to break the 5G cellular network in a variety of ways — such as serving lemonade at a neighborhood stand (while recreating the outfit from her 2016 single “Hold Up”), releasing an AI robot of herself, becoming BarBey (a playful take on Barbie), and announcing her presidential run for Beyoncé of the U.S.

After nothing could break Verizon’s 5G network, the “THIQUE” singer had one last idea: To “drop the new music.”

Once the commercial aired, Beyoncé released two new singles — “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES," a crossover into country music. They are a preview of her new album, which will be released on March 29.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.