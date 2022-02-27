Tina Fey, Steve Martin, Conan O’Brien and More Induct John Mulaney into ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club

William Earl
·1 min read

John Mulaney was welcomed into “Saturday Night Live’s” five-timers club with a sketch that featured suprise appearances by Conan O’Brien, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Candice Bergen, Steve Martin and Elliott Gould.

The group of veteran past “SNL” hosts hazed Mulaney before handing him a coveted royal blue smoking jacket with a large numeral 5 embrodered on the right breast.

The sketch opened with Martin, Rudd and Bergen meeting in a private library-like setting, all wearing their jackets. As Mulaney entered the room, Bergen quips, “Let me be the first person to say, ‘Who are you?’ ” To which Mulaney responded, “If you have a niece or son who’s bad at sports, he might know who I am.”

(Pictured: Conan O’Brien, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, John Mulaney, Candice Bergen, Steve Martin and Elliott Gould)

