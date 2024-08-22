Tina Charles shared a cool moment with Diana Taurasi before making WNBA history as its 2nd all-time leading scorer

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 18: Tina Charles #31 of the Atlanta Dream celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the Connecticut Sun at Gateway Center Arena on August 18, 2024 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Getty Images)

WNBA legend Tina Charles made league history on Wednesday night in the Atlanta Dream's home game against the Phoenix Mercury.

With a 3-pointer, Charles passed Tina Thompson on the WNBA's all-time scoring list to earn the second spot.

The former WNBA MVP is now only behind Mercury legend Diana Taurasi on the league's all-time scoring list, which is an absolutely stellar feat for the Dream center.

In fact, the fellow UConn alumni and good friends shared an awesome moment with each other before Charles achieved her fantastic scoring mark.

What a great moment this is for WNBA history, as Charles further solidified her legacy and will now stand right next to Taurasi in the WNBA hall of history.

Former Huskies, long time friends and now closing in on being etched next to one another in the history books 🧡



The all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi embraces Tina Charles ahead of their matchup tonight



Charles just 10 points away from being #2 all-time in points made pic.twitter.com/6uxS0CX2go — WNBA (@WNBA) August 21, 2024

A look at the three-pointer that moved Tina Charles into 2nd all-time in scoring 🙌#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/Qapr9qLEoE — WNBA (@WNBA) August 22, 2024

