Timothy Springer Just Bought 25% More Shares In Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Timothy Springer recently bought a whopping US$5.4m worth of stock, at a price of US$1.71. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 25%, which is definitely great to see.

Selecta Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Timothy Springer is the biggest insider purchase of Selecta Biosciences shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$2.02. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Selecta Biosciences share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Selecta Biosciences insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 13% of Selecta Biosciences shares, worth about US$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Selecta Biosciences Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Selecta Biosciences we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Selecta Biosciences.

