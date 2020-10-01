Timothy Ray Brown, First Known Person to be Cured of HIV, Dies of Cancer at 54

Washington, October 1: After a five-month battle with leukemia, Timothy Ray Brown, the first known person to be cured of HIV has died of cancer, according to the International AIDS Society. Brown was also known as the "the Berlin patient," and was 54. He was considered cured of his HIV infection in 2008.

In the year prior, Brown received a bone marrow transplant in Berlin, Germany, to treat a separate disease he had been diagnosed with: acute myeloid leukemia (AML). According to reports, the bone marrow he received came from a donor whose genes carried a rare mutation that made the donor naturally resistant to HIV, known as CCR5-delta 32, which was transferred on to Brown. Timothy Ray Brown, First Man Cured of HIV Infection, Now Has Terminal Cancer.

International AIDS Society had informed that Brown remained HIV free, however for the past six months he had been living with a recurrence of leukemia that had entered his spine and brain, according to the International AIDS Society.

