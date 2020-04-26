Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have broken up

Photo credit: Laurent KOFFEL - Getty Images

As if we needed any more reason to despair in 2020, yet another iconic celebrity couple have called it quits.

Yep, total heartthrob actor Timothee Chalamet and model Lily-Rose Depp have reportedly broken up after going out for over a year.

According to Us Weekly, the dreamy duo are no longer and item *sobs*. Where has this heartbreaking info come from? Straight from the horses mouth, apparently.

Timothee appeared in the May 2020 issue of British Vogue, where his relationship status was referred to as 'single'. Interesting.

The pair were deemed an item back in October 2018 by Us Weekly, after they were spotted in New York kissing. "They were pretty playful and flirty with each other," said an eyewitness at the time.

It's clear that they've remained a couple since then, as they've been photographed together out and about numerous times - though their relationship has remained relatively low key.

Timothee referenced Lily back in 2019 at the Golden Globes. At the time, he had attended the awards ceremony with his mother and was questioned about the whereabouts of his girlfriend.

They were last publicly photographed together in September 2019, during a trip in Italy.

Previously, the actor was linked to Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, and they apparently dated back in 2013. Lily went out with model Ash Stymest for over two years before their split in early 2018.

Breakups are never good, but we have to admit this one has hit us hard. Seems like a lot of people's relationships are taking lockdown hard - though we have no idea if this is the reason the pair split. Anyway, RIP to another of our fave celebrity couples. Who is going to be next?

