Timothée Chalamet admits being 'embarrassed' over steamy Lily Rose-Depp make out photos

Being a celebrity has its ups and downs— as Timothée Chalamet knows well.

There has been interest in the 24-year-old Dune actor’s love life since 2013 — when he was a teen dating his classmate Lourdes “Lola” Ciccone, who also happens to be Madonna’s daughter. While his high school breakup was headline news, he’s still not used to having his love life be so exposed.

In an interview with GQ, he talks about how, when dating his The King co-star Lily-Rose Depp, photos of them in a super hot and heavy make out session, aboard a yacht in Capri in September 2019, became an internet meme.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” Chalamet told the magazine. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?”

He takes issue with the suggestion that it was done to get attention for the Netflix film, which saw them playing husband and wife in a storyline based on the life of King Henry V.

“And then people are like: ‘This is a P.R. stunt,’” he recalled. “A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Chalamet’s romance with Depp, which began in October 2018, endured for a while past the embarrassing paparazzi photo drama. However, in April, it was reported that they split. Then in June, he was photographed vacationing in Mexico with Baby Driver actress Eiza González — and there were more make-out photos.

Saoirse Ronan, who has worked with Chalamet (in Lady Bird and Little Women) and is one of his best friends, spoke to GQ about watching her friend’s star rise so fast and furiously.

“I'm very used to answering questions about Timothée's hair from 15-year-old girls,” she quipped. “I imagine that's probably what you're going to ask me about?”

However, she spoke about how he’s grown as an actor (“he's become more open”) despite the constant attention he gets for his private life. “Of course he's been totally catapulted into this whole other realm of attention and notoriety,” Ronan observed. “So he's also having to balance the incredible fame and attention, which would completely freak me out if it was something I had to go through.”

Though even she seems taken aback by the attention he’s getting.

“I'm always kind of shocked by those things—when any one person can just completely take over people's lives so much,” she said. “But I'm also not surprised. There just aren't many other young male actors out there like him, who are able to hold an audience in the way that he does. His look is so magnetic and beautiful... But at the end of the day, he's always gonna have this skill. He can be cute, but that only gets you so far. And so I've seen him learn how to separate himself from all that other stuff when he's on set, when he's working.”

Dune — with Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the prescient heir of a noble family entrusted to protect “the spice” — was supposed to come out in December, but it’s been delayed until 2021 amid the pandemic.

