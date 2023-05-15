Timothée Chalamet is the new face of Chanel

(Chanel)

TimotheÌe Chalamet posts on Instagram sporadically at best. Annually you can expect an Oscars post, a Venice Film Festival post, a few press tour shots for each of his films, and a handful of miscellaneous posts including broken phones, selfies picking his nose, cup noodles et cetera.

Today his 18.4M followers were in for a treat, though: three posts! Portraits by Mario Sorrenti! Announcing him as the new face of Chanel’s Bleu De Chanel fragrance! The internet was not prepared.

It marks the beginning of his relationship with the French house, and the first time he has been the ambassador for a brand — though he has had a strong relationship with designerHaider Ackermann, the man behind his internet breaking, backless red look at Venice Film Festival look last September. He is also a “friend of the house” at Cartier.

Naturally, the comments section has gone wild. Florence Pugh expressed her love, writing “Very boopable nose there babe. Miiiish youuuuu x”, while other fans said “Am I dreaming or…is this happening?” and “Let’s all say together: Thank you Chanel.”

The scent dates back to September 13, 2010, when it was designed for the house by Jacques Polge, who was Head Perfumer at Les Parfums Chanel from 1978 to 2015. In an interview with Vogue to mark the announcement, Chalamet said of the fragrance: “I like that it feels a little pulled back, it’s subtle but still assertive.” He continued, “I’m not someone who wears scent all the time. For me, it’s about emphasising a moment.”

Thankfully, the 27-year-old, who shot to stardom after his role as Elio in the triumphant gay love story Call Me By Your Name, directed by Luca Guadagnino, has plenty of big moments coming up this year. He has major roles in Dune Part Two, alongside Zendaya, Austin Butler and Pugh, as well as taking the reins from Johnny Depp as the much-anticapated young Willy Wonka, with co-stars Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman.