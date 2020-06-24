Timothée Chalamet's dating history: who has the actor been linked to?

Photo credit: Christopher Polk - Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

Thanks to his enviable bone structure and effortless charm, Timothée Chalamet has more Twitter stan accounts than we have daily snacks (and trust us, it's a lot.)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Which might be why there's so much interest in his dating history, including who he's been linked to over the years, and the person he's potentially dating right now. Here's what you need to know, from his 18-month long relationship with Lily Rose Depp to that kiss with Eiza González.

Lourdes Leon - 2013

Aged 17, Chalamet was linked to Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, who he reportedly met while attending LaGuardia High School in New York City. While being quite coy about their short-lived romance in a 2017 interview, Timothée did reveal he'd talked to Lourdes about his role in Call Me By Your Name.

Photo credit: John Lamparski - Getty Images

“She hasn’t seen it yet, but she’s excited to," he told Andy Cohen. "She teases me about the public appearances… the movie itself she’s very excited about and the reception it’s been getting is only a great thing. It’s like the public appearance stuff around it, like some of the late night things I’ve done. I get made fun of.”

Sounds like they stayed on great terms.

Lily Rose Depp, October 2018 - April 2020

Lily Rose Depp and Timmy's romance started in October 2018, after they worked together on Netflix's The King. They were spotted kissing in New York around the same time, with a source telling Us Weekly, "They were pretty playful and flirty with each other."

A year later in September 2019, they were photographed at the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival, as well as on a boat in Capri enjoying ~that~ steamy kiss.

Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

News of the pair's split came in April 2020, when Timothée appeared in the May 2020 issue of British Vogue and his relationship status was referred to as 'single'. Us Weekly also confirmed news of the break up the same day - though it's unclear why they went separate ways.

Story continues

January 2020 - Saoirse Ronan (Greta Gerwig wishes)

Director Greta Gerwig has cast Saorise and Timothée in two films together: 2017's Lady Bird and 2019's Little Women, and has since revealed she wants to set them up.

Asked in January if she is secretly trying to get the pair to date during Vogue's 73 questions, she responded, "Who wouldn't want them to date? They're so good-looking," while giving the camera a cheeky grin.

Photo credit: Tim P. Whitby - Getty Images

In the summer of 2019 Gerwig told People that the pair had "bonfire" chemistry, commenting, "They have an energy between them that is like they become a bonfire when they’re together. They’re both so alive and they’re both so talented and so smart and so young. When you put them together it’s like combustion."

Sounds like fireworks.

Eiza González, June 2020 - present

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, 24-year-old Timothée can be seen leaning in for a kiss with Eiza, 30, before stroking her hair in front of a group of friends. The actor then stripped down to his boxers for a swim, while Eiza wore a beige coloured bikini.

While the pair haven't said they're 'officially' a thing, does the PDA count as proof?

Photo credit: Getty Images

Sadly we're not allowed to add our own names to the list, but maybe next time, eh?

Cosmopolitan UK's July issue is out now and available for purchase online and via Readly. You can also SUBSCRIBE HERE or read on Apple News+. Find our podcast 'All The Way With...' on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the Acast app.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like