Timothée Chalamet's Apple TV+ commercial nominated for an Emmy, Nicole Kidman's AMC ad still waiting...

Apple TV+ earned an impressive 54 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, third among the most nominated networks with HBO/Max (127) and Netflix (103) taking the top spots.

Among those nods for the 2023 Emmys was one for Timothée Chalamet's thespian FOMO — his "Call Me" ad was nominated for Outstanding Commercial.

In the ad, and its two shorter sequels, the Oscar-nominee laments not being among Apple's award-caliber star power, from Best Picture Oscar winner CODA to projects starring everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Robert De Niro and Jason Momoa, who calls his Dune costar to rub his streaming success in Timmy's high-cheekboned face.

That an ad for Apple TV+ about Timothée Chalamet yearning to be part of an Apple TV+ project should get nominated for an Emmy is the kind of meta twist deserving of Chalamet's twink décolletage.

The commercial begins with the Wonka star in his personal movie theater, marveling at the magic of film, almost immediately conjuring images of Nicole Kidman in a sequin-pinstriped pantsuit, stepping a stiletto gingerly into a puddle before dramatically unhooding to enter a place where heartbreak...somehow feels good.

That ad for AMC, premiering in September 2021, has its own Wikipedia entry, a potential sequel, as well as a cultlike following among a specific population (the gays), but it didn't secure an Emmy nom last year in the Outstanding Commercial category.

You know what did get nominated, though? Apple TV+'s "Everyone but Jon Hamm," which is basically the same concept as the Chalamet ad just with Don Draper. Talk about a snub that still hurts. Great, now I need to go to an AMC theater.

