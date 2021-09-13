Timothée Chalamet Walks (Yes, Walks!) to the 2021 Met Gala in a White Suit and Converse

Timothée Chalamet attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 i

On the heels of a whirlwind international press tour to promote his new film Dune (we're still not over that viral Venice Film Festival appearance with Zendaya), Timothée Chalamet is back on U.S. soil for his most high-profile red carpet to date: the 2021 Met Gala.

The 25-year-old actor and style star — who's co-hosting tonight's event alongside , Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman — did not come to play on fashion's biggest night. After walking (yes, walking!) to the Metropolitan Museum of Art as seen on his Instagram Live, Chalamet made his fashion prom debut in an all-white suit and classic Converse Chuck Taylor Hi-Top sneakers.

"This is a bit of everything," he told Vogue live stream host Keke Palmer of the look, crediting Haider Ackermann and Rick Owens.

Speaking about being named a co-chair, Chalamet said it's a "stupidly big honor," but that he's trying "not too lost in the glamour of it because a lot of people are suffering" right now amid the pandemic.

Co-chair Timothée Chalamet attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021

The theme of this year's star-studded event is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Honorary chairs for the evening are Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

On Chalamet's embodiment of contemporary American fashion, Vogue said: "unexpected mix of streetwear, lack of a stylist, and embrace of Avant-garde labels [set] him apart from his peers."

As PEOPLE previously reported the annual gala is enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement after being postponed (the 2020 Met Gala was canceled).

"Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking," a spokesperson for The Met confirmed to PEOPLE in August. "We will update these guidelines as needed."

The Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed in April that the annual fashion fête will be back — in two parts.

The museum's next exhibition will include a series of events celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, 2021 and run through September 5, 2022 to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," the release states.

Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022 and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.

To kick off the part one opening, "a more intimate" Met Gala is set to take place on the second Monday in September, it was announced in April. The part two event will adhere to the First Monday in May timing, set to take place on May 2, 2022.