Timothée Chalamet Teases His “Saturday Night Live” Wardrobe Ahead of Hosting Gig

The 'Dune' star hosted the NBC show for the first time in December 2020

Timothee Chalamet/Instagram Timothée Chalamet teases his 'SNL' hosting wardrobe ahead of the Nov. 11 episode.

Timothée Chalamet is gearing up to bring laughs — and style — to the Saturday Night Live stage tonight.

Hours before his second go-around as host of the NBC comedy show, the Wonka star, 27, teased his wardrobe for the hosting gig with an Instagram post.

“SNL tonight RUN IT,” the actor captioned a mirror selfie seemingly taken backstage at Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, where the live show is filmed.

For his pre-SNL outfit, Chalamet wore an all-black ensemble — a hoodie layered under a cropped leather jacket covered in silver grommets. In true Timmy fashion, he accessorized with a simple baseball cap.

A clothing rack labeled “host” in the background of the selfie gave a glimpse into the ensembles the Dune star will wear while hosting.

The only fully visible garment was a strappy, Tim Burton-esque coat jacket, and the rest of the clothes appeared to be predominantly black.

For the episode’s official teaser with SNL’s Bowen Yang and musical guest Boygenius, Chalamet opted for a simple outfit — a plain white T-shirt and jeans — while the supergroup (comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker) sported their signature look, coordinated businesswear.

During his first stint hosting the NBC show in December 2020, Chalamet wore a variety of stylish — and outlandish — looks. Fittingly, he opened the holiday-centric show in a festive outfit complete with a red suede jacket alongside then-cast member Pete Davidson.

Later in the episode, the Little Women star stripped down to a tank top, while Davidson, 29, donned an orange tracksuit — and they both sported colorful wigs, chains and fake tattoos — for one of the actor’s most memorable sketches, ”Rap Roundtable.”

SNL/NBC Timothée Chalamet on 'Saturday Night Live' in December 2020.

Elsewhere in the episode, Chalamet impersonated Harry Styles in a sweater and corduroys, dressed as an earnest elf for a vulgar holiday baking sketch, and wore New York Jets gear in another Chalamet-Davidson bit.

For his TikTok-viral song “Tiny Horse” — which featured a nod to PEOPLE — the actor portrayed a heartbroken farmhand, wearing a flannel shirt, jeans and a tan jacket as he sang the emotional-yet-hilarious track: “There he is, my tiny horse / He's extra tiny today, yeah / But they're taking him away from me, yeah.”

Outside of his SNL-hosting career, Chalamet — who is currently dating fashion mogul Kylie Jenner — is also a frequent red-carpet risk-taker and style standout.

In May, the Oscar-nominated actor hit the CinemaCon 2023 red carpet alongside another style icon, his Dune costar Zendaya, in a leather-heavy ensemble.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Timothée Chalamet at CinemaCon 2023.

At the event, Chalamet wore a moto-inspired Helmut Lang ensemble featuring a slip-on leather vest with pocket detailing in the center, layered over a white T-shirt and skinny leather motorcycle pants.

The Call Me by Your Name star finished his outfit with more leather — black pointy-toe boots — and his signature curly hair.

Other ensembles Chalamet has made headlines with include his red backless suit at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, his glittery shirtless outfit at the 2022 Oscars and his 2019 Golden Globes look, which was complete with an open-back, sequined harness.



