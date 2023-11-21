Timothée Chalamet Sings 'Oompa Loompa' Song to “Wonka ”Costar Hugh Grant at Tokyo Premiere — Watch

The two actors appeared together at their movie's debut in Japan on Tuesday

Warner Bros. Japan Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant at the Tokyo premiere of Wonka on Nov, 21, 2023

Timothée Chalamet isn't letting costar Hugh Grant live his latest role down!

At Wonka's Tokyo premiere on Tuesday, Chalamet — who plays the title character in the film, which serves as a prequel to Roald Dahl's 1964 children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — poked a bit of fun at Grant, who appears as an Oompa Loompa.

"Oompa loompa doompety doo," Chalamet sang in a video shared by Variety, quoting the famous "Oompa Loompa" song from the 1971 musical film adaptation Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory that starred Gene Wilder as the titular eccentric candymaker.

But Chalamet's short performance was all in good fun, as it came directly after both actors praised one another for their respective turns in the Paul King-directed film.

"He's very good in it," Grant said, pointing at Chalamet, who shared the same sentiment about the 63-year-old actor. "He's very good in it!" he responded.



Earlier this year, King (Paddington) chatted with PEOPLE about bringing Grant's orange-skinned, green-haired character to life.

"I wish I could say he spent six months drinking nothing but carrot juice and sitting in a tanning bed four hours a day," joked the director, 45. "There was a little bit of digital help, but it ended up being really great."

King also said he finds the "Oompa Loompa" song "one of the funniest parts of the book, because they're so acerbic and biting and sarcastic, and they really take gleeful delight in the demise of these ghastly children who are touring the chocolate factory."

"It's really got that sense of mischief and naughtiness, and Hugh just embodies that so well," he continued. "And when I was just thinking whose voice sounds like that, it was him, and luckily somebody I'd worked with before [in 2018's Paddington 2]."

"I now have a track record with Hugh of asking to perform these incredibly embarrassing characters," King quipped. "But he does it with such bravado and humor, and it's just so funny to see him 18 inches high and completely full of himself and arrogant."

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant in Wonka (2023)

In a trailer for the upcoming fantasy film, Wonka notes that Oompa Loompa, who is shouting to be let out of a glass case, is "the funny little man who's been following me."

"How dare you! I will have you know that I am a perfectly respectable size for an Oompa Loompa," Grant's character shoots back, before starting to perform an "Oompa Loompa" dance.

Back in April, Chalamet told an audience at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas that experiencing Grant's turn as the iconic candy factor characters in the movie "was a trip." "Hugh is one of our greats … it was a dream to work with him," Chalamet said.

Wonka debuts in theaters Dec. 15.

Read the original article on People.