Timothée Chalamet Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of His Trip to Japan

The 'Wonka' star uploaded a few snaps as he visited the country to promote his upcoming film

Timothee Chalamet/Instagram Timothée Chalamet shares behind-the-scenes images of his trip to Japan.

Timothée Chalamet doesn't need a golden ticket to promote his latest film — he just needs a plane ticket to Japan!

On Saturday, the Wonka star, 27, hit the streets of Tokyo and enjoyed some time exploring the city while he promoted his upcoming movie. He treated fans to a few behind-the-scenes images and clips of his adventures on his Instagram Story.

Chalamet included photos of digital billboards, ramen noodle machines, and selfies with pals — as the Oscar nominee wore a maroon-and-black leather jacket, black boots, a few apparent leather belts and his signature wavy hair.

Timothee Chalamet/Instagram Timothée Chalamet shares a behind-the-scenes image of his trip to Japan.

Chalamet's first post featured a pair of Wonka-inspired nails, followed by a pic of the star pointing a finger at a surveillance camera feed. He also uploaded a clip of an enormous billboard featuring scenes from the film, as well as a short video of rotating ramen noodle cups (and a few drooling emojis).

And while Chalamet's cool poses in Japan might seem like the highlight of his trip for some fans, the actor also paid a visit to legendary video game creator Hideo Kojima while he was in town.

Kojima, who is perhaps best known for the Metal Gear series of games, shared a handful of images with Chalamet on Sunday, showing the Wonka star making his way around the Kojima Productions studio. Chalamet can be seen posing with props and even signing an autograph wall.

"With Timothée," Kojima captioned one image on X (formerly Twitter), before adding in another caption: "Timothée signed our sign board. Thank you!"

"Thank you for having me, Hideo," Chalamet wrote on the wall.

Timothee Chalamet/Instagram Timothée Chalamet shares behind-the-scenes image of trip to Japan

Chalamet's Japan trip comes just a week after the actor hosted Saturday Night Live in New York City, where he led the iconic show’s fourth episode in its 49th season. And he wasn't alone after he left the NBC Studios, as Kylie Jenner joined him for an afterparty to celebrate his hosting stint.

During their outing, Jenner wore an all-black off-the-shoulder look, and Chalamet arrived separately in a blue and red hoodie with a purple jacket.

The duo previously sat together at the same table during the 2023 WSJ Magazine Awards in New York on Nov. 1. The ceremony saw Jenner honored as the brand innovator of the year, while Chalamet was in attendance to present director Martin Scorsese with the film innovator of the year award.

The two, who have yet to address their romance publicly, also made several appearances together at New York Fashion Week and at the 2023 US Open. A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE in April that Jenner and Chalamet had been “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

